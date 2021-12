With a new map comes some big changes to loadouts. On December 8, Caldera will be the new map, Caldera, taking over Call of Duty: Warzone. This new map is quite tropical in nature as it's set in the Pacific after-all, and will release alongside the first season for Call of Duty: Vanguard. Activision says that the new map was "built on learnings from the community."

