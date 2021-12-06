ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Double Burden of Malnutrition at the Individual Level Among Adults: A Nationwide Survey in the Philippines

Front Nutr. 2021 Nov 15;8:760437. doi: 10.3389/fnut.2021.760437. eCollection 2021. Introduction: Double burden of malnutrition (DBM) is a fast-evolving public health challenge. The rising prevalence of obesity and diet-related non-communicable diseases alongside persistent nutritional deficiencies are compelling problems in many developing countries. However, there is limited evidence on the coexistence of these...

