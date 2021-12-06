ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identifying and Reducing Disparities in Young Adults With Diabetes

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Diabetes Spectr. 2021 Nov;34(4):336-344. doi: 10.2337/dsi21-0010. Epub 2021 Nov 10. This...

www.docwirenews.com

gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Bariatric Surgery Reduces Hepatic Steatosis in Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes

HealthDay News — Sleeve gastrectomy (SG) and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) are highly effective for reducing hepatic steatosis in patients with severe obesity and type 2 diabetes, with almost complete clearance of liver fat one year after surgery, according to a study published online Nov. 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
reviewofoptometry.com

Reduced Tear Measurements Found in Children With Type 1 Diabetes

This study showed a correlation between vitamin D level and tear parameters in children with type 1 diabetes. Photo: Jack Schaeffer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Tear function parameter changes in type 1 diabetes have been previously investigated, but very few studies have looked into changes to the ocular surface in such patients. In a recent study, researchers evaluated dry eye test parameters of affected kids with and without vitamin D deficiency.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Co-occurring conditions and racial-ethnic disparities: Medicaid enrolled adults on the autism spectrum

Autism Res. 2021 Dec 2. doi: 10.1002/aur.2644. Online ahead of print. Evidence suggests that autistic adults have higher odds of developing several co-occurring conditions, but less is known about disparities by race and ethnicity in this population. Using 2008-2012 Medicaid Analytic eXtract (MAX) data, we (i) identify the prevalence of co-occurring conditions among the population of autistic adult Medicaid beneficiaries compared to a matched sample of those without an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis, (ii) conduct logistic regression to estimate odds ratios for these health conditions predicted by an autism diagnosis, and (iii) estimate odds of having these health conditions as predicted by racial/ethnic group among the autistic population only. Overall, autistic adults did not have higher prevalence of some major health conditions (cardiovascular conditions, stroke, cancer, cardiovascular disease), but they did have higher odds of others (nutrition conditions, epilepsy, disorders of the central nervous system). Analysis by racial/ethnic group, however, shows that Black, Hispanic, and Asian autistic beneficiaries had higher odds of diabetes, hospitalized cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension, among other conditions. Policymakers should be aware that racial disparities found in the general population persist in the autistic population and should work to implement systems and programs to improve screening and preventive care for minority autistic populations. LAY SUMMARY: Autistic adults may have several co-occurring physical and mental health conditions, which could differ by racial/ethnic group. We find that, compared to the general Medicaid population, autistic adult Medicaid beneficiaries have elevated odds of some health conditions, like epilepsy and nutrition conditions, as well as some psychiatric conditions, such as anxiety and attention disorders. We also find that many of the same health disparities by racial/ethnic group in the general population persist among the autistic adult Medicaid population. For example, Black, Hispanic, and Asian Medicaid autistic beneficiaries have higher odds of diabetes, and Black and Hispanic autistic beneficiaries have higher odds of obesity and nutrition conditions than white autistic beneficiaries.
HEALTH
case.edu

“Management of Type 2 Diabetes in the Adolescent and Young Adult: Preventing Diabetes-Related Comorbidities and Bridging the Transition to Adulthood”

The Ohio Cardiovascular and Diabetes Health Collaborative (Cardi-OH) will host a webinar titled “Management of Type 2 Diabetes in the Adolescent and Young Adult: Preventing Diabetes-Related Comorbidities and Bridging the Transition to Adulthood” Wednesday, Dec. 1, from noon to 1 p.m. This 1.00 CME credit webinar will review evidence-based guidelines...
HEALTH
Washington Post

Over half of young adults are obese or overweight, study says

More than half of America’s youngest adults — 56 percent of those ages 18 to 25 — are overweight or obese, according to Johns Hopkins research, published in JAMA. Using data from a nationally representative sample of 8,015 people in that age bracket, the researchers compared average weights over the past four decades. In that time, that population’s average body mass index (BMI), a measure of body fat based on a person’s height and weight, had increased by 4.6 points — from 23.1 (considered normal weight) to 27.7 (considered overweight). That shifted the number of overweight young adults from about 18 percent in the late 1970s to nearly 24 percent by 2018.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Race and Ethnicity Considerations in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease and Stroke: JACC Focus Seminar 3/9

J Am Coll Cardiol. 2021 Dec 14;78(24):2483-2492. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2021.05.051. Notable racial and ethnic differences and disparities exist in coronary artery disease (CAD) and stroke epidemiology and outcomes despite substantial advances in these fields. Racial and ethnic minority subgroups remain underrepresented in population data and clinical trials contributing to incomplete understanding of these disparities. Differences in traditional cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes play a role; however, disparities in care provision and process, social determinants of health including socioeconomic position, neighborhood environment, sociocultural factors, and racial discrimination within and outside of the health care system also drive racial and ethnic CAD and stroke disparities. Improved culturally congruent and competent communication about risk factors and symptoms is also needed. Opportunities to achieve improved and equitable outcomes in CAD and stroke must be identified and pursued.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Socio-spatial disparities in access to emergency health care-A Scandinavian case study

PLoS One. 2021 Dec 10;16(12):e0261319. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0261319. eCollection 2021. Having timely access to emergency health care (EHC) depends largely on where you live. In this Scandinavian case study, we investigate how accessibility to EHC varies spatially in order to reveal potential socio-spatial disparities in access. Distinct measures of EHC accessibility were calculated for southern Sweden in a network analysis using a Geographical Information System (GIS) based on data from 2018. An ANOVA test was carried out to investigate how accessibility vary for different measures between urban and rural areas, and negative binominal regression modelling was then carried out to assess potential disparities in accessibility between socioeconomic and demographic groups. Areas with high shares of older adults show poor access to EHC, especially those in the most remote, rural areas. However, rurality alone does not preclude poor access to EHC. Education, income and proximity to ambulance stations were also associated with EHC accessibility, but not always in expected ways. Despite indications of a well-functioning EHC, with most areas served within one hour, socio-spatial disparities in access to EHC were detected both between places and population groups.
HEALTH
Health
Diabetes
scitechdaily.com

People With Allergic Conditions – Such As Hay Fever and Eczema – May Have a Lower Risk of COVID-19 Infection

Older age, male sex, and other medical conditions not associated with heightened risk ….Unlike Asian ethnicity, obesity, overcrowding, socializing, and people-facing roles. People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Immediately, FDA Says

Sometimes, medications work so well that you experience virtually no side effects whatsoever, enjoying only relief from the condition they were intended to treat. And in the case of other medicines, you may notice immediate side effects, ranging from mild to severe. Unfortunately, one particular medication is now being pulled from the market because it's so potent it could actually be toxic to users, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover which medication is being recalled and what to do if you have it at home.
RETAIL
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Too Much of This Can Cause "Deadly" Diabetes, Say Experts

In 2020, a year in which COVID-19 dominated the headlines, a largely preventable disease killed three times as many people: Diabetes. That epidemic is being driven by lifestyle choices, and you might be putting yourself in harm's way without realizing it. In particular, too much of one thing in your daily routine can cause a deadly case of diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH

