Improving Representation of Skin of Color in a Medical School Preclerkship Dermatology Curriculum

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 7 days ago

Med Sci Educ. 2021 Nov 30:1-4. doi: 10.1007/s40670-021-01473-x. Online ahead of print. Anti-Black racism has contributed to significant disparities in health status for Black individuals in Canada....

Spotlight: Schwarz Dermatology

Winter weather often brings an exacerbation in chronic skin conditions, such as psoriasis and eczema. These conditions can cause discomfort and inflamed skin that can keep patients up at night scratching and also can be unsightly and anxiety provoking. Luckily, many advanced treatments for these conditions are available as patients...
Resource requirements in the surgical treatment of COVID-19 patients at a university clinic of maximum care

Chirurg. 2021 Dec 10. doi: 10.1007/s00104-021-01547-x. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Surgical procedures in patients suffering from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‑19) are possible under strict hygiene and protective measures and are currently carried out regularly. This study examined how much additional work this involves. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A structured...
Examining access to care in clinical genomic research and medicine: Experiences from the CSER Consortium

J Clin Transl Sci. 2021 Sep 14;5(1):e193. doi: 10.1017/cts.2021.855. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Ensuring equitable access to health care is a widely agreed-upon goal in medicine, yet access to care is a multidimensional concept that is difficult to measure. Although frameworks exist to evaluate access to care generally, the concept of “access to genomic medicine” is largely unexplored and a clear framework for studying and addressing major dimensions is lacking.
Using Gender Analysis Matrixes to Integrate a Gender Lens Into Infectious Diseases Outbreaks Research

Health Policy Plan. 2021 Dec 11:czab149. doi: 10.1093/heapol/czab149. Online ahead of print. Evidence shows that infectious disease outbreaks are not gender-neutral, meaning that women, men, and gender minorities are differentially affected. This evidence affirms the need to better incorporate a gender lens into infectious disease outbreaks. Despite this evidence, there has been a historic neglect of gender-based analysis in health, including during health crises. Recognizing the lack of available evidence on gender and pandemics, in early 2020 the [Name retracted] project set out to use a gender analysis matrix to conduct rapid, real-time analyses while the pandemic was unfolding to examine the gendered effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This paper reports on what a gender analysis matrix is, how it can be used to systematically conduct a gender analysis, how it was implemented within the study, ways in which the findings from the matrix were applied and built upon, and challenges encountered when using the matrix methodology.
Evaluation of the quality of the care pathway for patients with multiple sclerosis in France: Results of an original study of a cohort of 700 patients

Rev Neurol (Paris). 2021 Dec 7:S0035-3787(21)00766-9. doi: 10.1016/j.neurol.2021.09.008. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Evaluating the quality of the care pathway for patients with chronic diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), is an important issue. Process indicators are a recognized method for evaluating professional practices. However, these tools have been little developed in the field of MS, and few data are available. The aim of this study was to describe, retrospectively, with validated indicators, the quality of the care pathway in a population-based cohort of 700 patients with the first manifestations of the disease occurring between January 1, 2000 and December 31, 2001 and during the first 10 years of disease.
Cosmopolitan

13 Best Dermarollers for Improving the Appearance of Your Skin

Let's talk dermarollers, shall we? You've got a few different types of microneedling tools out there, like dermastamps or dermapens, but arguably the most popular tools for at-home dermarolling? Dermarollers (surprise). These tools might look like your average face roller, but look closer, and you'll notice that the roller head is actually covered in short, teeny-tiny little needles that, when rolled across your skin, create tiny holes that help improve the way your skin looks and feels.
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Doctors Warn

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
Signs You Had COVID Inside You, Say Experts

COVID-19 infections are surging across the country once again. While you might be vaccinated against the virus, making it more unlikely you will suffer a serious infection, you may still be prone to Long COVID. In a conversation organized by MyMee—the service that uses the power of data and analytics to help you overcome even the most complex autoimmune issues—Priya Duggal, Ph.D. Vice Chair for Faculty, Department of Epidemiology and a professor at Johns Hopkins University details the few key signs and symptoms to look out for —and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
Warning Signs You're Lacking Vitamin D, Say Experts

Vitamin D is an essential substance our bodies need to maintain strong bones and teeth. It's something we can get from certain foods like egg yolks and fish, but we can also get Vitamin D from the sun when we're exposed to sunlight. When we don't get the proper amount of Vitamin D, a loss of bone density occurs and broken bones and osteoporosis can happen. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who reveal the signs you're lacking Vitamin D. Read the 6 tips below. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
What Taking Melatonin Every Day Does To Your Body

Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the body's sleep-wake cycle, a.k.a. the circadian rhythm. Its levels increase at night, when it puts the body into a winding-down state that's conducive to sleep. Our bodies produce it naturally, but some people take a melatonin supplement to help with insomnia or jet lag. But is it safe to take every day? Here's what taking melatonin every day does to your body, according to science. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
