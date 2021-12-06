Health ombudsman and racial inequities in Dental Specialities Centers performance in Brazil: A multilevel analysis

Pediatr Ann. 2021 Dec;50(12):e509-e514. doi: 10.3928/19382359-20211111-02. Epub 2021 Dec 1. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has had profound effects on society and, in particular, on many aspects of medical care. Residency training programs are often integral parts of our medical community and consequently have experienced changes in structure, format, and content. The conversion to virtual or online learning has been nearly universal. Decreases in common pediatric diagnoses such as respiratory syncytial virus and asthma have led to less first-hand experience for residents. Limitations designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19, such as use of personal protective equipment and group size limits, have led to fewer clinic rotations, fewer clinic sessions, and fewer patient experiences. Infections of residents themselves have led to an increase in back-up call system usage and a strain on staffing. Mandatory limits on group gatherings have also impaired camaraderie and the overall well-being of trainees. [Pediatr Ann. 2021;50(12):e509-e514.].

