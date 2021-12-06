ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enhanced Infrared Photodiodes Based on PbS/PbClx Core/Shell Nanocrystals

ACS Appl Mater Interfaces. 2021 Dec 6. doi: 10.1021/acsami.1c18263. Online ahead of print. Improved passivation strategies to address the more complex surface structure of large-diameter nanocrystals are critical to the advancement of infrared photodetectors based on...

EurekAlert

Molecular device turns infrared into visible light

Light is an electromagnetic wave: it consists of oscillating electric and magnetic fields propagating through space. Every wave is characterized by its frequency, which refers to the number of oscillations per second, measured in Hertz (Hz). Our eyes can detect frequencies between 400 and 750 trillion Hz (or terahertz, THz), which define the visible spectrum. Light sensors in cell phone cameras can detect frequencies down to 300 THz, while detectors used for internet connections through optical fibers are sensitive to around 200 THz.
cell.com

Bandgap modulation in the two-dimensional core-shell structured monolayers of WS

Core-shell structured WS2 monolayers with modulated bandgap are grown by CVD. Doping and strain effect in band structure are revealed by Raman and PL spectroscopy. Through DFT calculation, we showed that the bandgap can be tuned by the strain. ·. Core-shell structured WS2 with different bandgap provides option to tune...
Nature.com

Mid-infrared irradiation keeps nanocrystals bright

Mid-infrared pulses stimulate fast neutralization of photocharged colloidal nanocrystals, which suppresses blinking of a single nanocrystal's photoluminescence. Back in 1996, the lead author of ref. 4, Moungi Badwendi, together with fellow researchers, originally reported photoluminescence blinking in single nanocrystals5. Before the discovery of this blinking at the single-nanocrystal level, the reversible photoinduced ionization of semiconductor nanocrystals had been recognized as the reason for the photoluminescence degradation - a decrease of the photoluminescent intensity with time under constant illumination, in ensemble measurements6. There is a variety of ionization channels resulting in negative (as shown in Fig. 1) or positive photocharging: thermo-ejection; direct tunnelling of the carriers to the trapped states outside the nanocrystal core; or Auger-driven ionization involving an extra charge from the second excited electron"“hole pair2 or from the trap state7. There are also different ways for neutralization to occur; the most obvious is the release of the ejected carrier from the trap back to the nanocrystal core via tunnelling or thermo-activation. If the carrier returns to the core fast enough, it is hard to detect the blinking of a single nanocrystal. However, delayed emission from the nanocrystal core detected at times much larger than the exciton lifetime8 provided evidence that the excitation"“emission cycle was interrupted by the temporal off-state and proved the return of the trapped carrier to the core. The release of the trapped carrier that restores the neutral exciton emission can be thermo-stimulated6,9. In the new work, instead of heating, the researchers use moderate-electric-field MIR pulses to affect the photocharged state in CdSe/CdS nanocrystals4. They demonstrate that in nanocrystals with eight-monolayer CdS shells, the ultrafast pulses suppress the off periods of blinking. The effect is explained as field-stimulated tunnelling of the excessive charge from the core to some surface trap. In nanocrystals with much thicker, 14-monolayer CdS shells, the MIR pulses produce the opposite effect: they move the ejected carrier from the reversible to the irreversible trapped state outside the nanocrystal core, hinder the neutralization and thereby suppress the delayed emission from the core.
docwirenews.com

100 years of RNA. The Diamond Jubilee of Information RNA

Postepy Biochem. 2021 Jul 16;67(3):212-222. doi: 10.18388/pb.2021_393. Print 2021 Sep 30. The year 2021 marks not only 60 years since the discovery of messenger RNA and the genetic code. Already 100 yaers passed since RNA was discovered. On the occasion of this special anniversary, we would like to recall the most important events in the history of nucleic acids that led to the above discoveries. We remind the beginning of a new era in science caused by the isolation of nuclein and then nucleic acid, whose components and properties were gradually learned, often by little-known researchers. The distinction of RNA and DNA and the analysis of their occurrence in cells made it possible to formulate the first conclusions about the functions of these compounds. Conclusions on the ratio of nitrogenous bases in DNA led to the knowledge of the structure of the double helix, triggering an avalanche of questions about the essence of transmission of genetic information. Answers began to emerge with the discovery of mRNA, and knowledge of the first three nucleotides encoding an amino acid caused a race to decipher the genetic code. The above discoveries are the foundation of molecular biology. The diamond jubilee coincided with the development of an mRNA-based vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2.
docwirenews.com

Convolution-Based Encoding of Depth Images for Transfer Learning in RGB-D Scene Classification

Sensors (Basel). 2021 Nov 28;21(23):7950. doi: 10.3390/s21237950. Classification of indoor environments is a challenging problem. The availability of low-cost depth sensors has opened up a new research area of using depth information in addition to color image (RGB) data for scene understanding. Transfer learning of deep convolutional networks with pairs of RGB and depth (RGB-D) images has to deal with integrating these two modalities. Single-channel depth images are often converted to three-channel images by extracting horizontal disparity, height above ground, and the angle of the pixel’s local surface normal (HHA) to apply transfer learning using networks trained on the Places365 dataset. The high computational cost of HHA encoding can be a major disadvantage for the real-time prediction of scenes, although this may be less important during the training phase. We propose a new, computationally efficient encoding method that can be integrated with any convolutional neural network. We show that our encoding approach performs equally well or better in a multimodal transfer learning setup for scene classification. Our encoding is implemented in a customized and pretrained VGG16 Net. We address the class imbalance problem seen in the image dataset using a method based on the synthetic minority oversampling technique (SMOTE) at the feature level. With appropriate image augmentation and fine-tuning, our network achieves scene classification accuracy comparable to that of other state-of-the-art architectures.
docwirenews.com

Design and Implementation of an Instrumented Data Glove that measures Kinematics and Dynamics of Human Hand

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:7229-7232. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630204. Human hands are versatile biomechanical architectures that can perform simple movements such as grasping to complicated movements such as playing a musical instrument. Such extremely dependable and useful parts of the human body can be debilitated due to movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke, spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy. In such cases, precisely measuring the residual or abnormal hand function becomes a critical assessment to help clinicians and physical therapists in diagnosis, treatment and in prescribing appropriate prosthetics or rehabilitation therapies. The current methodologies used to measure abnormal or residual hand function are either paperbased scales that are prone to human error or expensive motion tracking systems. The cost and complexity restrict the usability of these methods in clinical environments. In this paper we present a low-cost instrumented glove that can measure kinematics and dynamics of human hand, by leveraging the recent advances in 3D printing technologies and flexible sensors.
docwirenews.com

Virus-inspired hollow mesoporous gadolinium-bismuth nanotheranostics for magnetic resonance imaging-guided synergistic photodynamic-radiotherapy

Adv Healthc Mater. 2021 Dec 10:e2102060. doi: 10.1002/adhm.202102060. Online ahead of print. The anti-tumor efficacy of single photodynamic therapy (PDT) and radiotherapy (RT) has been greatly affected by inadequate tumor uptake of photo/radiation sensitizers, limited laser penetration depth, and radiation sickness caused by high doses of X-rays. Here, we report a biomimetic coronavirus-inspired hollow mesoporous gadolinium/bismuth nanocarrier loaded with a new NIR photosensitizer HB (referred to as [email protected]HMBi-Gd) for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided synergistic photodynamic-RT. [email protected] displayed a faster cellular uptake rate than the conventional spherical HMBi-Gd loaded with HB ([email protected]) because of the rough surface-enhanced adhesion. After intravenous injection, [email protected] was efficiently delivered to the tumor and rapidly invaded the tumor cells by surface spikes. Interestingly, lysosomal acidity could trigger the degradation of VHMBi-Gd to produce ultrasmall nanoparticles to amplify the X-ray attenuation ability and enhance MRI contrast and radiosensitization. Under laser and X-ray irradiation, [email protected] significantly enhanced 1 O2 generation from HB to induce activation of caspase 9/3 and inhibition of C-myc, while enhancing hydroxyl radical generation from Bi2 O3 to induce intense DNA breakage. By synergistically inducing cell apoptosis by distinct reactive oxygen species (ROS), [email protected] exhibited superior anticancer efficacy with ∼90% tumor inhibition. We envision that biomimetic virus-inspired hollow hybrid metal nanoparticles could provide a promising strategy for imaging-guided synergistic photodynamic-RT. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
docwirenews.com

A visualization tool for assessment of spinal cord functional magnetic resonance imaging data quality

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:3391-3394. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630903. Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) is an extensively used neuroimaging technique to non-invasively detect neural activity. Data quality is highly variable, and fMRI analysis typically consists of a number of complex processing steps. It is crucial to visually assess images throughout analysis to ensure that data quality at each step is satisfactory. For fMRI analysis of the brain, there is a simple tool to visualize four-dimensional data on a two-dimensional plot for qualitative analysis. Despite the practicality of this method, it cannot be directly applied to fMRI data of the spinal cord, and a comparable approach does not exist for spinal cord fMRI analysis. The additional challenges encountered in spinal cord imaging, including the small size of the cord and the influence of physiological noise sources, drive the importance of developing a similar visualization technique for spinal cord fMRI. Here, we introduce a highly versatile image analysis tool to visualize spinal cord fMRI data as a simple heatmap and to co-visualize relevant traces such as physiological or motion timeseries. We present multiple variations of the plot, data features that can be identified with the heatmap, and examples of the useful qualitative analyses that can be performed using this method. The spinal cord plot can be easily integrated into an fMRI analysis pipeline and can streamline visual inspection and qualitative analysis of functional imaging data.Clinical Relevance- Implementation of this data visualization method is a simple addition to spinal cord fMRI analysis that could be used to identify normal vs. abnormal signal variation in pathologies that impact the cord, such as spinal cord injury or multiple sclerosis.
