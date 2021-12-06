ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Racial disparities in reliable contraceptive use in women with heart disease

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Eur J Contracept Reprod Health Care. 2021 Dec 6:1-6. doi: 10.1080/13625187.2021.2010042. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: The aim of the study was to investigate the differences in reliable contraceptive use between black women and white women with maternal cardiac disease. METHODS: The study comprised a retrospective cohort of women...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Racial Disparities in Emergency Mental Health Care Utilization Among Birthing People with Preterm Infants

Am J Obstet Gynecol MFM. 2021 Dec 3:100546. doi: 10.1016/j.ajogmf.2021.100546. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Birthing people of color are more likely to deliver low birthweight and preterm infants, populations at significant risk of morbidity and mortality. Birthing people of color are also at higher risk of postpartum mental health conditions and emergency mental healthcare utilization. Although this group has been identified as high-risk in these contexts, it is not known whether racial and ethnic disparities exist in mental health care utilization among birthing people who have specifically delivered preterm.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Moving the needle on racial disparity: COVID-19 vaccine trust and hesitancy

Vaccine. 2021 Nov 20:S0264-410X(21)01444-4. doi: 10.1016/j.vaccine.2021.11.010. Online ahead of print. Health equity has grown in prominence during the pandemic. Racial disparities in COVID-19 infections and vaccine hesitancy (differences up to 26%) have generated concerns, research, and interventions with less-than-satisfactory results. Two longitudinal national surveys in the U.S. revealed previously overlooked patterns in the changes of COVID-19 vaccination intention across race/ethnicity. While White vaccine acceptance bounced back to the March 2020 level (65%) a year later, minority (except Asians) responses continued to lag and fluctuated with greater volatility. Though Hispanics’ refusal aligned more with Blacks, the ratio of Hispanics willing to vaccinate was similar to Whites, even intermittently went above. Further, the magnitude and direction of changes varied by race at specific times (e.g., launch of Operation Warp Speed, reports of high vaccine efficacy in clinical trials or FDA approval), indicating subgroups react differently to events and thus require timely identification of driving factors for dynamic communications to encourage uptake. We also briefly reviewed the historical background of distrust in medicine and health authorities, including the Tuskegee Syphilis Study that led to the Belmont Report regulating human subject research and severe adverse reactions from the 1976 mass vaccination against the H1N1 swine flu. These examples, perpetuating inequity in the present healthcare system, and logistical barriers illustrate the contextual complexity and importance of instilling confidence in vaccines among the minority population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Gestational Diabetes and Hypertensive Disorders of Pregnancy by Maternal Birthplace

Am J Prev Med. 2021 Dec 7:S0749-3797(21)00564-X. doi: 10.1016/j.amepre.2021.10.007. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Gestational diabetes mellitus and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy increase the risk for future adverse health outcomes in the pregnant woman and baby, and disparities exist in the rates of gestational diabetes mellitus and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy by race/ethnicity. The objective of this study is to identify the differences in gestational diabetes mellitus and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy rates by maternal place of birth within race/ethnicity groups.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Contraceptive Implant#Contraceptive Methods#The University Of Alabama#Uab#Cphp#World Health Organisation#Iii Iv#Pmid
targetedonc.com

Racial Disparities in Patients with Bladder Cancer

Shaakir Hasan, DO, discusses for potential reasons for continuing racial disparities in bladder cancer despite years of evidence of the issue. Shaakir Hasan, DO, an oncologist at New York Proton Center, discusses for potential reasons for continuing racial disparities in bladder cancer despite years of evidence of the issue. According...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Racial Disparities in the Rates of and Indications for Cesarean Delivery in California: Are They Changing Over Time?

Am J Perinatol. 2021 Dec 2. doi: 10.1055/s-0041-1740071. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to assess whether racial disparities in rates of and indications for cesarean delivery (CD) between non-Hispanic Black and non-Hispanic White birthing people in California changed from 2011 to 2017. METHODS: This...
CALIFORNIA STATE
docwirenews.com

Racial Disparities in Living Donor Kidney Transplantation in the United States

Clin Transplant. 2021 Nov 29:e14547. doi: 10.1111/ctr.14547. Online ahead of print. Living donor kidney transplant (LDKT) is the best treatment for endstage kidney disease, but there are racial disparities in LDKT rates. To study putative mechanisms of these disparities, we identified 58,752 adult kidney transplant candidates first activated on the United States kidney transplant waitlist 2015-2016 and defined 4 exposure groups by race/primary payer: African American/Medicaid, African American/NonMedicaid, Non-African American/Medicaid, Non-African American/NonMedicaid. We performed competing risk regression to compare risk of LDKT between groups. Among included candidates, 30% had African American race and 9% had Medicaid primary payer. By the end of follow up, 16% underwent LDKT. The cumulative incidence of LDKT was lowest for African American candidates regardless of payer. Compared to African American/Non-Medicaid candidates, the adjusted likelihood of LDKT was higher for Non-African American/Medicaid (HR 1.60, 95%CI 1.43- 1.78) and Non-African American/Non-Medicaid payers (HR 2.66, 95%CI 2.50-2.83). Results were similar when analyzing only candidates still waitlisted >2 years after initial activation or candidates with type O blood. Among 9639 candidates who received LDKT, only 13% were African American. Donor-recipient relationships were similar for African American and Non-African American recipients. These findings indicate African American candidates have a lower incidence of LDKT than candidates of other races, regardless of primary payer. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Racial/Ethnic Disparities Persist in Adult Vaccination Coverage

Racial and ethnic disparities in vaccine coverage persisted over the last decade among adults aged 65 years and older, according to a study published online July 29 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Kosuke Kawai, Sc.D., from Boston Children’s Hospital, and Alison Tse Kawai, Sc.D., from RTI Health Solutions...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
docwirenews.com

Racial Disparities in the Perceived Risk of COVID-19 and in Getting Needed Medical Care

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2021 Nov 29. doi: 10.1007/s40615-021-01191-5. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately affected minorities in population rates of infection, hospitalization, and mortality. However, little is known about the broader racial disparities in fears and perceptions about the pandemic and getting treated. OBJECTIVE: To...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Race, Ethnicity, Hypertension, and Heart Disease: JACC Focus Seminar 1/9

J Am Coll Cardiol. 2021 Dec 14;78(24):2460-2470. doi: 10.1016/j.jacc.2021.06.017. Hypertension is the leading cause of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality globally. In the United States, the prevalence of hypertension (blood pressure ≥130/80 mm Hg) among adults is approximately 45%. Racial/ethnic disparities in hypertension prevalence are well documented, especially among Black adults who are disproportionately affected and have one of the highest rates of hypertension globally. Hypertension control remains a persistent public health crisis. Recently published data indicate suboptimal hypertension control rates, particularly for racial/ethnic minority groups in the United States. This requires urgent action because of the significant health care burden from cardiovascular- and stroke-related morbidity and mortality. This clinical review delineates racial/ethnic disparities in the epidemiology of hypertension, and the impact of social determinants of health on the quality of cardiovascular care and outcomes. Clinical practice guideline recommendations and various national programs targeted toward hypertension control and proposed solutions to eliminate these disparities are discussed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Doctors Warn

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Signs You Had COVID Inside You, Say Experts

COVID-19 infections are surging across the country once again. While you might be vaccinated against the virus, making it more unlikely you will suffer a serious infection, you may still be prone to Long COVID. In a conversation organized by MyMee—the service that uses the power of data and analytics to help you overcome even the most complex autoimmune issues—Priya Duggal, Ph.D. Vice Chair for Faculty, Department of Epidemiology and a professor at Johns Hopkins University details the few key signs and symptoms to look out for —and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Lacking Vitamin D, Say Experts

Vitamin D is an essential substance our bodies need to maintain strong bones and teeth. It's something we can get from certain foods like egg yolks and fish, but we can also get Vitamin D from the sun when we're exposed to sunlight. When we don't get the proper amount of Vitamin D, a loss of bone density occurs and broken bones and osteoporosis can happen. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who reveal the signs you're lacking Vitamin D. Read the 6 tips below. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy