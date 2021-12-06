ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Aramco sells stake in gas pipeline business to BlackRock-led group for $15.5B

By Carl Surran
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi Aramco (ARMCO) agrees to sell a 49% stake in its natural gas pipeline network to a consortium led by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and state-backed Hassana Investment...

Tegna falls 4% on report that $8.4 billion sale hits hurdle

Tegna stock (NYSE:TGNA) has dipped 4.1% alongside a report that its $8.4 billion sale is hitting a snag. Talks to sell the company to Standard General and Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) for $5 billion (plus the assumption of $3.4 billion in debt) have hit a roadblock over fees, the New York Post says.
Vulcan Materials: Growth Tailwinds But Priced For Perfection

Vulcan Materials company is in the middle of mini boom. When we last covered Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) we gave it a neutral rating. We explained why the business was booming and suggested that the cycle was not yet done. At the same time the valuation concerns overshadowed our optimism on the prospects and we just could not hit the "buy button." Standing aside was certainly not the best decision we could have made, even though we avoided the potentially more embarrassing "sell" call.
Baker Hughes reports a weekly increase in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 471 this week. The rig count was unchanged in the previous week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by seven to 576, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, with January West Texas Intermediate crude up 54 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
4 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The oil and gas industry has registered substantial returns fueled by rising prices over this year. Oil prices have posted solid gains this week. On the other hand, analysts expect the oil and gas pipeline market to grow significantly over the upcoming years. Fundamentally sound oil and gas pipeline stocks Enterprise Products (EPD), MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), Oasis (OMP), and Martin (MMLP) are expected to gain from the industry tailwinds. The recent dips in these stocks could be the right opportunity to bet on them.Fossil fuel companies have experienced an unprecedented rise in their profits, raking in billions of dollars in the first nine months of this year. In the third quarter, gas prices in the country have increased by 50% year-over-year to an average of $3.40 per gallon. After posting solid gains earlier in the week, oil prices steadied at around $75 per barrel on December 8.
CleanSpark buys immersion cooling infrastructure to increase bitcoin mining efficiency

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) acquires 20 MW immersion cooling infrastructure for its Norcross bitcoin mining facility, the company says. Liquid immersion cooling is where the mining machines are fully immersed in a specialized cooling liquid to increase the hashrate of bitcoin mining machines. Phased installations start immediately, with the first eight MW...
OPEC official hits at 'misguided' efforts to pare oil and gas

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Attempts to cut investment in oil and gas to combat climate change are "midguided," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an energy conference on Wednesday, arguing that producers have a critical role to play during the transition to cleaner fuels. Speaking at the World Petroleum...
ConocoPhillips to sell Indonesia assets for $1.35B, raise stake in APLNG

ConocoPhillips (COP -0.4%) announces two deals, including an agreement to sell its subsidiary that indirectly owns a 54% stake in the Indonesia Corridor Block production sharing contract and a 35% interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company to MedcoEnergi for $1.355B. The Indonesia assets being sold produced ~50K boe/day for the...
Stanley Black & Decker To Sell Security Business To Securitas For $3.2B

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) has agreed to sell most of its Security assets, including, Commercial Electronic and Healthcare Security business lines, to Securitas AB (OTC: SCTBF) for $3.2 billion in cash. For FY21 Security business is expected to generate revenues of ~$1.7 billion with an adjusted EBITDA...
The world is entering a period of oil scarcity, Halliburton CEO says

The world's underinvestment in fossil fuel development since 2014 is leading to an era of scarcity for global oil markets, Halliburton (HAL +3.8%) CEO Jeff Miller told the World Petroleum Congress today in Houston. "For the first time in a long time, you're seeing a buyer looking for a barrel...
Carlyle Group Acquires Minority Stake in Resonetics for $2.25B

The Carlyle Group (CG) has acquired a minority equity stake in Resonetics, a portfolio company of private equity firm GTCR, for a purchase price of about $2.25 billion. As per the agreed terms, Carlyle will join GTCR as a meaningful shareholder in Resonetics. Resonetics engages in micro-manufacturing for medical devices...
ARAMCO And GAUSSIN Sign A Partnership To Join Forces In The Hydrogen Vehicle Business

Gaussin aims to establish a modern manufacturing facility for hydrogen vehicles “Made in Saudi Arabia”. Aramco sponsors first hydrogen-fueled truck to compete in Dakar Rally, in the January 2022 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. ARAMCO, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and GAUSSIN , a pioneer...
Dow: Exceptional Dividend With Good Risk Management And Organic Growth

Dow Inc. (DOW) has great organic growth potential while constantly returning money to shareholders. Since the separation from DowDuPont, the management is committed to continuous dividend payment, also kept its promises, and continued the decarbonization of the newly formed Dow. The company has solid growth potential in the upcoming years with good risk management of basic materials needed for chemical production. With the industry-leading 5.28% dividend yield Dow can be a primary choice for income-seeking investors but both growth and value investors should take a look at the company. Especially, because the stock is undervalued at the moment with a realistic 2022 target price of $67.
Snam purchases stake in Algerian gas pipeline to pave way for hydrogen highway

Snam SpA, the San Donato Milanese-headquartered Italian energy infrastructure company having had a market cap of €15.4 billion before onset of the pandemic outbreak, had agreed to purchase 49.9 per cent stake in an Algerian gas pipeline entity that channels Algerian gas into Italy, illustrating a major move that could cement Snam SpA’s pathway for hydrogen imports into Europe from Africa.
Aramco kicks off development at largest Saudi gas field

The field will cost $110bn to develop. Saudi Aramco announced on November 29 it had started development of Saudi Arabia's largest non-associated gas field – a key project in the kingdom's efforts to build up its gas business. The Jafurah unconventional gas field is estimated to hold 200 trillion ft3...
Eni to divest stake in Algeria-Italy gas pipelines to Snam

Italian energy giant Eni has agreed to sell a 49.9% stake of its subsidiaries that operate the gas pipelines between Algeria and Italy to energy infrastructure firm Snam for $435.7m (€385m). The deal includes the onshore gas pipelines that run from the Algeria-Tunisia border to the coast of Tunisia (TTPC),...
