Economy

Salesforce: Workplace Automation Leads to Greater Job Satisfaction

WebProNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalesforce has released a new report on workplace automation, showing it leads to substantially improved job satisfaction. Workplace automation is often thought of in terms of efficiency and productivity. According to Salesforce, however, it has...

www.webpronews.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Epic, Meditech lead patient access satisfaction: KLAS

Epic has secured the highest client satisfaction scores for patient access functionality compared to fellow EHR competitors Meditech and Cerner, according to a Dec. 9 KLAS Research report. For its Patient Access 2021 report, KLAS analyzed data from healthcare providers about the patient access platforms they use. Each year, the...
ECONOMY
Connecticut Post

Expert Series: For Women, a Career in Wealth Management Can Bring Job Satisfaction

(BPT) - By Michele Dillon, Cetera Financial Group. For decades, the financial services industry has been working to address its gender imbalance by recruiting and retaining a greater number of female practitioners in all areas — from fintech to investment banking and asset management. The world of Family Wealth Management is no exception. As a relationship-driven profession with more than $89 trillion in assets at stake, the need for diversity is undeniable, especially with so much wealth passing to younger generations who want professionals who can relate to them and meet them where they are.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Money

A Quarter of High-Paying Jobs Will Be Remote by the End of 2022

A remote job may soon be easier to get. One in four of all high-paying jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022, according to a projection from the career site Ladders. The company has been tracking remote work availability from the continent's largest 50,000 employers — not just those with listings on its job site — since the pandemic began, and estimates remote work opportunities will continue to increase through 2023. Already, Ladders says, more than 15% of all jobs that pay $80,000 or more are remote, up from 4% before the pandemic began and about 9% from the end of 2020.
JOBS
Sentinel

New businesses are opening, but will that lead to more jobs?

U.S. Census Bureau data reveal that entrepreneurs applied for federal tax-identification numbers to register 4.54 million new businesses between January and October, up 56 percent from the same period of 2019. According to the Wall Street Journal, that was the largest number on record dating back to 2004. In a...
LEWISTOWN, PA
pharmacytimes.com

Implementation of Pharmacy Technician Career Ladder Increases Job Satisfaction, Promotes Teamwork

Amid the current shortage in the pharmacy technician workforce, career ladder programs could improve pharmacy technician recruitment and retention rates. After implementing a pharmacy technician career ladder in a health system, researchers found improved technician job satisfaction, increased teamwork, more technician development, and defined leadership pathways. These results were presented at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists 2021 Midyear Clinical Meeting.
ECONOMY
The Groundtruth Project

Job opening: Salesforce Administrator

The GroundTruth Project is an award-winning, independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world. Our mission is to advance sustainable, innovative, and equitable journalism that serves under-covered communities worldwide through on-the-ground reporting, GroundTruth is home to Report for America, a national service program recently recognized as a Top Six Finalist and a scalable, sustainable solution to the crisis in local news by the MacArthur Foundation’s 100&Change competition. In 2021, we also launched a new global initiative, Report for the World, working with local partners in India, Nigeria and Brazil.
JOBS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Seeking Alpha

Salesforce, Zoom lead $580M investment in call center software company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) have invested in software provider Genesys Cloud Services, helping the company raise $580 million at a $21 billion valuation. The venture arms of Salesforce (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW) participated in the funding, while Zoom (ZM) directly invested in Genesys, which makes software for...
BUSINESS
Forbes

The Autonomy Of Automation

Thomas Aronica is the founder and CEO of Biller Genie, a solution that automates accounts receivable to get businesses paid faster. When it comes to automating your business protocols, the mere thought of making any changes to something so essential can often send many business owners spinning. How much does it cost? How long will it take? How will it impact my BAU workflow? And many end up settling on the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” paradigm.
SOFTWARE
theregister.com

Need a new CEO, Salesforce? Have two – Bret Taylor and Marc Benioff to share the job

SaaS sultan Salesforce has announced a new CEO: Bret Taylor, previously the company's president and chief operating officer. Taylor co-created Google Maps, served as Facebook's chief technology officer from 2009 to '20, and came to Salesforce after it acquired his cloudy document collaboration company Quip. Co-CEO is Taylor's second new job this week: he was also elevated from a mere board member at Twitter to become the avian network's president.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Industry scores higher than academia for job satisfaction

Nature’s salary survey finds that industry researchers are more positive about their careers. Academia must raise its game. You have full access to this article via your institution. How does being a researcher in industry compare with being an academic? That’s a question explored in a series of articles...
ECONOMY
Forbes

Safe Learning In The Workplace For Greater Organizational Agility

Leadership Coach & Facilitator For The Left-Brained Analytical Leader & Founder of JAS Leadership. One of the greatest assets you can have at your disposal as a leader or team member, especially in these uncertain times, is agility. The ability to rapidly and competently shift gears and perspectives with the fast-paced, chaotic and tumultuous times we currently find ourselves in can mean the difference between failure and success.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CNN

Employers are preparing for big pay raises in 2022

If you have a job, you're probably getting a bigger raise next year. Base pay may increase by an average of 3.9% in 2022, the largest one-year projected hike since 2008, according to The Conference Board's latest wage survey of 240 companies, the majority of which each employ more than 10,000 people.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

What is Salesforce Service Cloud

Salesforce Service Cloud a customer relationship management (CRM) platform for customer service and support. It could be one component of an overall Salesforce CRM package that would be an ideal CRM software solution for your business. What does Salesforce Service Cloud do?. Enables your customer service team to resolve cases...
COMPUTERS
AFP

American workers leaving their jobs in droves, companies struggle to hire

American workers are quitting their jobs by the millions every month taking advantage of new opportunities created by the pandemic recovery, and creating an unprecedented labor shortage for companies. In October, 4.2 million Americans resigned, after 4.4 million in September and 4.3 million in August, according to data from the Labor Department. Meanwhile, new applications for unemployment benefits last week fell to just 184,000, the lowest level since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. There are 11 million job openings, and the number of vacancies is peaking as demand picks up in bars, hotels, restaurants and other service industries.
ECONOMY
multihousingnews.com

Senior Housing Satisfaction Dips: Report

New research from J.D. Power details areas hit especially hard by the labor shortage. Labor shortages and reductions in amenities and services due to the COVID-19 pandemic are impacting senior housing communities across the nation, with overall satisfaction scores declining significantly this year, according to a new survey. The J.D....
ECONOMY
macsparky.com

Automators 90: Holiday Automation 2021

Automating the holidays has never been easier. Rose and I have a pile of holiday-related automations to make life easier and impress your friends and family on the this episode of Automators. This episode of Automators is sponsored by:. LinkedIn Jobs: Post a job for free by visiting this link.
TECHNOLOGY
fox26houston.com

Greater Houston Partnership economists projecting more jobs in 2022

HOUSTON - After taking an unprecedented pounding during the COVID-19 pandemic the Houston area economy appears well on its way to a full recovery. That encouraging news was delivered by the Greater Houston Partnership during its annual job forecast. The numbers "tell the tale". In 2020 Houston lost more than...
HOUSTON, TX

