Michael Vaughan has been removed from BT Sport’s coverage of the Ashes after allegations that the former England captain made a racist comment in 2009. Vaughan, who has strenuously denied the accusations, is set to be part of Fox Sports’ commentary team in Australia, with BT Sport having previously agreed a deal to share the same audio feed as the host broadcaster. However, after Vaughan was named in the report into racism at Yorkshire, in which he is accused of saying: “There are too many of you lot, we need to do something about it,” to a group of...

SOCIETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO