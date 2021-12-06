ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Artist at Home

By Lisa Marie Hart
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCokeley with his pups Winnie and Ringo and one of his works behind him. Many writers are not keen to read their own stories. Plenty of actors would rather not watch clips from their movies, let alone the full film. Artists, however, seem not only at ease in the presence of...

thisis50.com

Artist On The Rise Zodiac Tracks

Rapper/ Producer Jessica Robinson professionally known as Zodiac Tracks is an artist coming out of the Bay Area. Born March 29th Zodiac Tracks has been making music all her life but just started releasing music recently with her first release “Vital Virgo” in 2021 and her following release “Caring Cancer” and let me tell you versatility is her major standout. The 27 year old super producer and rapper has been inspired by many different artists but we asked the bay area artist “Who inspires you the most?” And her answer was “My Grandparents” and that’s an inspiration that’s so beautiful and powerful it’s no wonder why she’s always on her grind and rather be at the studio than the club. Make sure y’all keep an eye out on this amazing Artist. Her next release is on Christmas December 25th so make sure to tune in when it drops!!
MUSIC
sasee.com

Cover Artist: Dorina Nemeskéri

The Budapest-based artist, Dorina Nemeskéri, has not stopped drawing from the moment she could hold a pencil in her hand. It was never a question that she would pursue her passion to become a full-time artist. Her creations are inspired by an olden-time, vintage vibe. She wants her art to...
DESIGN
northwestgeorgianews.com

November 2021 Young Artists

Every day, a different young artist's artwork is featured on the front page of the Rome News-Tribune. Here is a gallery of young artist images from November's front pages. To submit your own local young artist's drawing, please email your child's artwork along with your child's full name, school and grade, as well as a contact number in case of questions to HKoon@RN-T.com.
ROME, GA
magneticmag.com

Artists Asking Artists: Vander & Saudade

Recently, longtime friends Vander and Saudade released a joint EP, titled Deliverance, on A Tribe Called Kotori. Opening with ‘Binha’ those afro rhythms Vander loves are front and center playfully intermixed with floaty sonics and summery piano. A real treat for the ears. On ‘Freedom’ snappy percussion and a broken beat create an electro vibe Detroit would be proud of. Melodics adds a touch of class and a real cinematic feel. Finally, going back to the roots of electronic music, the title track ‘Deliverance’ gets a ‘90s rave makeover complete with soaring pads, Amen break, and an overall feeling of joy and hopefulness.
MUSIC
Person
Ringo
Eureka Times-Standard

Artistic anniversary

The Trinidad Art Gallery was founded in 2012 by 19 local artists. This month, the gallery marks its ninth year of bringing creativity to the coastal town. “We are very proud to be celebrating nine years. We have consistently attracted the finest local artists and craftspeople,” said Matt Dodge, a member of the cooperative gallery, located at 490 Trinity St. in Trinidad.
TRINIDAD, CA
Daily Free Press

Artist to Watch: Tommy Lefroy

I have never had a band so quickly become one of my favorites. Something about their music — specifically their recently released EP titled “Flight Risk” — deeply resonates with me. Tommy Lefroy is a duo composed of Wynter Bethel and Tessa Mouzourakis, who are from Michigan and Vancouver, respectively....
MUSIC
davidsonian.com

Artist Statement: Bowling Comic

My name is Evan Durkee and I am currently a high school student who lives in the town of Davidson. The Davidsonian has been kind enough to feature a comic that I have created in their newspaper. I have been drawing in my spare time for a while now and I thought it might be fun to create my own comic, so I brainstormed and developed some ideas. I really enjoy creating a story because it allows me to imagine things that I would not be able to imagine otherwise. I would fill many, many pieces of paper with my comics, yet after I finished them, they would just exist and not go anywhere. As a result, I decided that I wanted to find a way to share my work. I already knew about the Davidsonian because I happen to live in the town of Davidson; I sent an email asking to be featured, and now I have the chance to show my work to a broader audience. I have an interest in classic animation: I enjoy watching classic cartoons that have great animation and (most of the time) funny jokes. Some cartoons are better than others obviously, but watching these inspired me to create my own stories. I find it fulfilling to create a long story and a whole bunch of drawings and then look back and realize that I created a fully developed narrative with characters. The comic that I have featured here is only one page, so it is not as intricate as some of my longer work, but I enjoy it nonetheless. I came up with the idea because a lot of funny sitcoms like Cheers or Seinfeld primarily consist of people in one location and nothing really happens that deeply impacts an overarching story, and I thought that premise would be great. I also enjoy reading the comic strip, Calvin and Hobbes. Reading these comics has played a role in my love for creating comics. My favorite parts of the Calvin and Hobbes comic strips are the humor and premise, both of which I hope to incorporate in my own work.
DAVIDSON, NC
paradisenewsfl.com

ARTISTS & WRITERS in Paradise

BEADS & BAUBLES Dr. Dori Kazdin debuted her Dr. Dori Jewelry collection at WADA Nov. 13th at ArtWalk. The Chicago transplant lives in Tierra Verde full-time after years of snowbirding during infrequent vacays from her busy medical practice. This witty woman has an artist soul. Both she and husband/realtor/actor Ron Goldstein are arts enthusiasts, attending jazz and theater shows as well as gallery openings.
TIERRA VERDE, FL
breakingandentering.net

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Spoy

An eclectic night of local music hit X-Ray Arcade Sunday night; pop sensation 9 A.M., indie folk rockers Bug Moment, and experimental-noise rockers Spoy all took the stage. Spoy consists of vocalist/guitarist Jack Lange, bassist/vocalist Harry Willow, guitarist Keegan Phillips, and drummer Graham Collings. We talked to Lange after the show, first asking him how the band came to be.
ROCK MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Artist Profiles: Imarhan

Imarhan is an Algerian Kel Tamashek (Tuareg) desert blues quintet formed in 2006, in Tamanrasset, southern Algeria. Band members grew up near each other in Tamanrasset, in a Tuareg community with roots in Northern Mali. Imarhan was formed in school in 2008 under the guidance of Tinariwen. Eyadou Ag Leche of Tinariwen is a cousin of Imarhan’s frontman Iyad Moussa Ben Abderahmane, better known as Sadam. Tinariwen guided Imarhan’s evolution and produced and co-wrote several songs on their self-titled debut album, “Imarhan“.
MUSIC
littlerocksoiree.com

Artist Spotlight: Lisa Krannichfeld

"Float and Drift" by Lisa Krannichfeld, 2021, Chinese ink and watercolor on paper mounted to board and covered with resin, 10.5 x 16.25 x 2. This piece was created exclusively in partnership with the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and will be featured on AMFA’s inaugural gift membership box. Learn more about the AMFA membership box and how you could win the original piece by Krannichfeld.
VISUAL ART
thepostnewspaper.net

Well-Traveled Artist Finally Finds Home in Texas City

Award-winning artist Debby Sod Brady hails from Fort Worth. She’s lived in numerous states throughout her adult life, but now she calls Texas City home. Since returning to Texas, Debby has picked up her childhood passion of painting. Her work is hosted at From the Heart Gallery in Galveston as well as throughout her home.
TEXAS STATE
seattlerefined.com

Artist of the Week: Jace Denton

Seattle might be notorious for niche coffee shops and scenic waterways, but locals know it's also home to an array of people who love to create. This city is chock-full of artists who we love to feature weekly on Seattle Refined! If you have a local artist in mind that you would like to see featured, let us know at hello@seattlerefined.com. And if you're wondering just what constitutes art, that's the beauty of it; it's up to you! See all of our past Artists of the Week in our dedicated section.
SEATTLE, WA
worldmusiccentral.org

Artist Profiles: Álvaro Martinete

Acclaimed flamenco guitarist Álvaro Martinete was born in Granada in 1995. At an early age, he was deeply attracted to flamenco and the guitar. With a degree in flamenco guitar, Álvaro Martinete has performed at clubs and festivals since he was 11 years old and his achievements now include ten different awards and four original shows.
ROCK MUSIC
Coeur d'Alene Press

Where artists congregate

COEUR d’ALENE — Local artist Shannon Erwin isn’t one to sing her own praises. But Jill Dougherty, a member of the outreach team at Trinity Lutheran Church on Fifth Street in Coeur d’Alene, was happy to do so as Erwin installed her massive cloth panel paintings to adorn the sanctuary for Advent season.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
ABQJournal

Exhibit showcases a trio of artists

Once relegated to the periphery of the art world, a trio of women have spent decades pairing artistry with activism. Identity politics and multiculturalism surfaced in mainstream art institutions during the 1990s. Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, Judith Baca and Mildred Howard were already addressing these issues through collage, paint, sculpture and...
VISUAL ART
journalaz.com

Artist blends Hope, modern

“I didn’t really know a lot about my Hopi culture, and I didn’t really have a desire to learn it when I was in the city.”. When Koyawena began visiting his ancestral lands more and more, he started using his artistic skills to learn the traditions and techniques implemented by the Hopi.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
mycreativecompass.org

Artist-Instructor

View Job Description (link): Click here to view job description. Submission Instructions: Amore's at the Breezewood in Sheffield Village, Ohio is a private fine dining and entertainment venue slated to open in 2022. Each of our private dining rooms features an activity, including our Dine & Design room. We are...
JOBS
WestfairOnline

ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE LAUNCHED

Yonkers Arts in Yonkers launched its Artists in Residence Program, which provides local artists with access to their own studio in the Carpet Mills Arts District; YOHO Studios. The program was created through the Yonkers Arts and the Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers (MHACY) partnership. It offers a unique opportunity for local…
YONKERS, NY

