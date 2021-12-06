ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Commercial vehicle sales shine in the UK

By Graeme Roberts
just-auto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike the car market, the UK light commercial vehicle (LCV) market recorded the best November in its history in 2021 with 31,320 new vans registered according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The number of vans reaching Britain’s roads rose 11.4% on the pre-pandemic average for...

www.just-auto.com

Comments / 0

Related
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Commercial Vehicle Wax Market Forecast 2022 Updated Research Data Given By || 3M, Turtle Wax, SONAX

The Global Commercial Vehicle Wax Market Report conveys an intensive layout of the market structure of the Commercial Vehicle Wax market and furthermore offers an entire vision of the present market summary. The Global Commercial Vehicle Wax Market report shields the key districts, distinctive market circumstances alongside different settings that incorporate efficiency, demand, supply, and development rate over the figure time of 2031.
MARKETS
just-auto.com

Volvo Cars and Northvolt to open Gothenburg R&D centre

Volvo Cars and Northvolt are to open a joint R&D centre in Gothenburg as part of a SEK30bn (US$3.3bn) investment in battery development and manufacturing. The R&D centre, which will become operational in 2022, will create a few hundred jobs in Gothenburg and positions Volvo Cars as a manufacturer able to make battery cell development and production part of its end-to-end engineering capabilities.
BUSINESS
OEM Off-Highway

EU Commercial Vehicle Registrations Continue Downward Trajectory

In October 2021, registrations of new commercial vehicles in the European Union (EU) continued their downward trajectory, posting another double-digit drop (-16.4%). All vehicle segments saw declines, but van and bus sales fell most significantly. The region’s overall performance was not helped by its largest markets, as all four suffered double-digit losses last month: Spain (-32.7%), Germany (-24.3%), France (-23.3%) and Italy (-22.9%).
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Light Commercial Vehicle#Economic Recovery#Inflation#Lcv#Smmt
just-auto.com

China’s auto industry steps up export drive

China’s automotive industry has stepped up its efforts to expand into global markets, with many local vehicle manufacturers having doubled their overseas sales this year even as the domestic Chinese market continues to stagnate. The Chinese vehicle market’s explosive two decade-long growth has come to a halt after peaking...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

UK car market stays in doldrums during November

Data released by the SMMT shows that some 115,706 new cars were registered in the UK in November, an increase of 1.7% on lockdown-hit November 2020. However, the market was some 31.3% below the pre-pandemic five-year average as semiconductor shortages continued to constrain supply. Plug-in cars represented 28.1% of market...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Electric vehicle boom fuels rise in UK new car sales

The number of new cars sold in the UK rose in November for the first time in four months, fuelled by a doubling of sales of electric vehicles as consumers increasingly look to more environmentally friendly forms of transport. Almost 22,000 pure electric vehicles were registered in November, more than...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Cars
cbtnews.com

US new vehicle sales in November are down once again

Auto sales are yet again being hindered by the ongoing supply chain issues, with a handful of automakers reporting notable drops in sales for the month of November. While a lack of sales sometimes comes when there is a drop in demand, consumers are still eager to buy new vehicles. However, they cannot find the […]
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Polestar sees global vehicle sales growing tenfold by 2025-CEO

(Reuters) – Polestar, the premium electric vehicle maker owned by China’s Geely and Volvo Cars, expects sales to hit 29,000 this year and to grow tenfold by 2025 as it rolls out new vehicles starting with an SUV next year, its chief executive said. The Polestar 3 SUV, which will...
ECONOMY
calculatedriskblog.com

November Vehicles Sales decreased to 12.9 million SAAR

Wards Auto released their estimate of light vehicle sales for November. Wards Auto estimates sales of 12.86 million SAAR in November 2021 (Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate), down 1.0% from the October sales rate, and down 19.0% from November 2020. However, sales decreased earlier this year due to supply issues. It...
ECONOMY
motor1.com

UK commercial vehicle production up despite global chip shortage

Commercial vehicle manufacturing grew in the UK last month despite the ongoing global chip shortage, new figures have revealed. Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows almost 7,900 new commercial vehicles (CVs) were built in the UK last month in spite of “challenges” caused by the shortage.
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

BMW’s Zipse to head ACEA again

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) has re-elected BMW chairman Oliver Zipse president for a second term in 2022. “The EU auto industry is a global technology leader that utilises its innovative capacity to deliver solutions to tackle climate change. We are convinced that sustainability and global competitiveness can go hand in hand and even strengthen each other if both are driven by technological innovation,” said Zipse.
BUSINESS
AutoExpress

BMW passes one million electrified vehicle sales

BMW has reached a new milestone in its electrification strategy. The brand has sold more than one million electrified vehicles, and the firm says this is only the start of its sales drive. Now, BMW says it will double that figure over the course of the next year, with plans...
CARS
just-auto.com

VW still considering Porsche IPO – reports

Volkswagen is still considering a possible initial public offering of its luxury brand Porsche as a way to fund its costly shift towards software and electric vehicles, Reuters sources have said. The sources added speculation about a Porsche listing, which could be a record-breaking IPO, had surfaced over the year,...
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Plugin Vehicles = 23% Of New Car Sales In France

Plugins continue to rise in France, with last month’s plugin vehicle registrations ending at 28,578 units, divided between 16,416 BEVs and 12,162 PHEVs. The former jumped 71% year over year (YoY), while the latter were up 35%. With the overall market keeping its losses to just a 3% drop,...
BUYING CARS
AFP

German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending and stretching metal, but just a few years later it's not chassis but software frameworks she's piecing together after a speedy change of career. The 24-year-old's professional journey reflects the transformation the auto sector is undergoing, moving away from its traditional focus on building combustion engines to developing software. Germany's new government led by Olaf Scholz, which took office on Wednesday, wants to speed up this pivot with the aim of having 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 from just over 500,000 today. But the upheaval being caused by the electric revolution is putting in doubt the livelihoods of thousands of employees in jobs where their skills may no longer be needed.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy