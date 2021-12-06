ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Valley brewery working to help the environment by capturing its excess CO2

Cover picture for the articleThe 5 C's of Arizona have...

Power 96

Rising Costs Causes One Local Brewery To Raise Prices A Buck

If you are a fan of locally brewed craft beer you might begin to see some prices increase. The cost of brewing, bottling, canning, and service have all gone up over the last 18 months, and Owatonna's Mineral Springs Brewery is hoping to offset some of their costs by raising the price of beer a dollar.
OWATONNA, MN
State
Arizona State
TrendHunter.com

Productivity-Focused Work Environments

Prodo Party is a cross between a virtual co-working space and a proctored testing environment; however, it was designed to be used on a daily basis. This makes it a great option for those looking to be productive with work, school, or other tedious tasks. It has focus times when...
TECHNOLOGY
1070 KHMO-AM

Help a Missouri Brewery create a World Record of their own

If you love Beer, drinking the beer quickly, and breaking world records then you have to make it down to St. Louis this Saturday for a really special event!. The event is called the Beer Shotgun World Record Attempt II and it is being hosted by the fantastic 4 Hands Brewing Company in St. Louis, Missouri. It is their hope to set a world record (Guinness won't be there, apparently Guinness has bigger fish to fry than a sweet beer-chugging world record) for the most people shotgunning a beer at one time. If you don't know what shotgunning a beer is (well you probably didn't go to a state school for college then) it is where you puncture a hole in the bottom of a can of beer to drink out of while opening the traditional top of the beer. On the Facebook event page, they say...
MISSOURI STATE
TechCrunch

A step forward for CO2 capture

A plant called Orca, built by Climeworks, is the first-ever facility where CO2 is being filtered directly from the air and stored permanently underground. Orca’s carbon-capturing devices resemble giant transistor radios. They fit right into an already larger-than-life Icelandic landscape, where the wind blows fierce even on a rare day when sunlight gleams off the icy mountaintops.
ENVIRONMENT
SoJO 104.9

New Philly App Launched To Help Kids Deal With Tough Environments, Could It Work In AC?

Atlantic City could take a note or two from a few app developers based in Philadelphia, PA. Sources report that a new app has been created designed to help empower youths who are in the midst of growing up in less than ideal situations. It's called Philly Truce App. 6abc.com shared the story of how the developers came up with the idea to launch an application that would allow for children to speak up and have their voices heard about the trials and tribulations that come with being exposed to things like gun violence and hostile situations at such a young age.
CELL PHONES
MedicalXpress

Improving the environment of people with dementia with the help of new software

Can we improve the living environment of people with dementia with software and smartwatches? For two years, Daniela Gawehns did research in a care facility for people with dementia as part of the project "Dementia back in the heart of society." This way, she tried to find out whether an open living environment leads to a better quality of life.
TECHNOLOGY
ABQJournal

B2B Garden Brewery hosting a costumed event to benefit local food banks

The holiday festivities are underway and a local brewery provides the perfect setting for a merry good time. Alicia Stelzer, operations manager for B2B Garden Brewery, said the pandemic put a damper on most large holiday celebrations last year but she’s hoping Santa can turn that around this year. The brewery is hosting its first ever gathering modeled after SantaCon, an event that’s celebrated across the world. B2B is inviting its patrons to come to the brewery dressed like Santa, or something Christmas related, on Dec. 18.
FOOD & DRINKS
kezi.com

Aluminum can shortage and high demand put pressure on local breweries

EUGENE, Ore. -- With the aluminum can shortage continuing and demand for cans at a high, some small breweries now have no choice but to raise their prices or rethink their business models. Jeff Althouse, CEO of Oakshire Brewing in Eugene, said in August 2020 they were told the popular...
EUGENE, OR
KCTV 5

Local breweries expecting price increases because of aluminum can shortage

JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) --- Starting very soon, you might notice the cost for your favorite local beer might be a little higher. The cause is an aluminum can shortage. Before the pandemic, Sandhills Brewing in Mission relied on their draft sales but because of the pandemic they had to switch their business model.
MISSION, KS
advancedsciencenews.com

An alternative to adhesives helps cells better interact with their environment

Building artificial tissues that mimic the intricacy of their living counterparts is tricky business. One challenging element is developing biomaterials that can deliver and sustain living cells without interfering with their intended function or eliciting a response from the body’s immune system. “Cells cannot survive and function without sensing or...
SCIENCE
svinews.com

Bank of Star Valley helping local Angels this Christmas

◆ Deadline for “Adopt an Angel” and “Feed The Angels” is Dec. 15. The Bank of Star Valley is helping locals in need during the Christmas season with the return of two charity programs. One will help stock the shelves of the three local food banks in the valley and the other will provide Christmas gifts for local children in need.
ALPINE, WY
earth.com

GEOTRACES will help us understand the ocean environment

Today’s Video of the Day from the National Science Foundation describes GEOTRACES, an international research project which aims to improve our understanding of complex ocean processes such as nutrient cycling. Scientists from 36 countries are collaborating to map the global distribution of trace elements and isotopes in the ocean. The...
SCIENCE

