Local Valley brewery working to help the environment by capturing its excess CO2

If you love Beer, drinking the beer quickly, and breaking world records then you have to make it down to St. Louis this Saturday for a really special event!. The event is called the Beer Shotgun World Record Attempt II and it is being hosted by the fantastic 4 Hands Brewing Company in St. Louis, Missouri. It is their hope to set a world record (Guinness won't be there, apparently Guinness has bigger fish to fry than a sweet beer-chugging world record) for the most people shotgunning a beer at one time. If you don't know what shotgunning a beer is (well you probably didn't go to a state school for college then) it is where you puncture a hole in the bottom of a can of beer to drink out of while opening the traditional top of the beer. On the Facebook event page, they say...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO