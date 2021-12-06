Kyle O’Reilly looks to make Von Wagner pay inside a steel cage after shocking double-cross

A final farewell for Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly seemingly took place after Tuesday’s post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0 went off the air. As we’ve noted, Gargano closed the show with an address for the crowd amid rumors of his NXT departure and future. He was attacked and then destroyed by Grayson Waller as the show went off the air. O’Reilly also worked the show, losing the Steel Cage opener to Von Wagner. It’s been reported that Gargano’s original WWE contract expired on Friday, December 3, but he signed a one-week extension to work WarGames, and that deal will expire on Friday, December 10 unless Gargano accepted the strong multi-year contract offer that was made to him. It’s also been reported that O’Reilly’s contract is expiring this week, and there’s been no word on if he’s re-signed.

WWE ・ 4 DAYS AGO