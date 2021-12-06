ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altamont, TN

Thomas Daniel Hostetler, 89

Grundy County Herald
 6 days ago

Thomas Daniel Hostetler, 89, of Altamont, TN passed...

www.grundycountyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altamont, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
CBS News

Anne Rice, acclaimed author of "Interview with the Vampire," dies at 80

Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. "As...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layne Funeral Home#Grundy County Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy