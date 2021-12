“In recovery, they have this saying: ‘You’re only as sick as your secrets.’ And I have very few secrets,” Mary Gauthier says. The songwriter isn’t being dramatic. In songs like “I Drink” and “Mercy Now,” she wrote and sang openly about her struggles with alcohol and drug addiction. Yet somehow Gauthier proved herself to be even more transparent in Saved by a Song, a compelling memoir that dove into the nitty-gritty of the songwriting process and her own life story. Released earlier this year, it’s one of the must-read music books of 2021.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO