Chicago, IL

Chaos In The Loop Leads To Shooting, Beatings; 21 Young People Arrested

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — It’s becoming a familiar sight: chaos in the Loop. It happened again Saturday night with large crowds, a shooting and beatings. An officer was left with a broken arm, and police arrested more 21 young people. Dozens flooded the streets near Millennium Park in a similar...

chicago.cbslocal.com

