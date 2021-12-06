Chaos In The Loop Leads To Shooting, Beatings; 21 Young People Arrested

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police investigators returned to the scene where four teenagers and one young adult were shot early on Nov. 28. Officers combed the area near East Colfax Avenue and North Dayton Street where they say they recovered a gun. (credit: CBS) Detectives say it’s not clear whether the gun was used in the shooting. They add there were an unspecified number of shell casings of different calibers also at the scene. They believe there were multiple shooters involved. Investigators say they will also review any surveillance video in the area. (credit: CBS) Officers say a large crowd of people left the area as they were arriving to the original call. Police believe they were attending a party in the basement of Rose’s House of Beauty. It’s not clear if the owners of the business were involved with, or aware of, the event. All of the victims, ages 16-20, are expected to survive. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

AURORA, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO