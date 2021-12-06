ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO's 'Landscapers' unearths the bizarre love story at the center of a grisly crime

(Fair warning: This review will dig up some spoilers from HBO's Landscapers.)As HBO's inventive limited series Landscapers begins, we meet mild-mannered couple Christopher and Susan Edwards – a pair cute enough to seem imported directly from a genteel British drama on PBS. Susan, played by Olivia Colman, is a...

Vogue

Olivia Colman And David Thewlis On Starring In A Twisted New True-Crime Love Story

Landscapers is a true crime drama with a difference. Directed by Will Sharpe and written by Ed Sinclair, it tells the story of Susan and Christopher Edwards, a British couple who were sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for killing Susan’s parents and burying them in their own back garden in 1998. For 15 years, the pair worked their way through more than £250,000 of their victims’ savings, buying so much Hollywood memorabilia that they were eventually plunged into debt. After fleeing to France and running out of options, Christopher confessed to his stepmother who contacted the police. The bodies were finally discovered and the couple turned themselves in. When interrogated, they maintained that Susan’s mother had killed her father – a man who Susan claims sexually abused her as a child – and that Susan had then shot her mother. However, prosecutors argued that their motives were financial.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Is Olivia Colman's Sky drama Landscapers a must-see for true-crime fans?

How do you make a serious true-crime drama when the story it is based on is completely bonkers?. The answer, if you are Landscapers' director Will Sharpe, is you don't – instead you deliver a quirky, blackly comic and almost theatrical take on the tale of an odd British couple who managed to get away with murder for more than a decade.
MOVIES
lincolnnewsnow.com

Roush Review: Pathos Blurs With Fantasy in HBO’s True-Crime ‘Landscapers’

Just when you think you’ve seen every variation on the true-crime drama, along comes a fascinating and heartbreaking specimen like Susan Edwards, whose fragile psyche informs every frame of HBO’s visually inventive four-part fact-based drama Landscapers. The title is a bit of a pun, referring to the long-hidden secret that her dreadful parents’ bodies are buried in their Nottinghamshire backyard garden, in holes dug 15 years earlier by Susan’s devotedly milquetoast husband, Chris.
TV SERIES
Stereogum

Sleaford Mods Frontman Appears In Olivia Colman’s New HBO Miniseries Landscapers

Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson appears in the new HBO miniseries Landscapers. Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as Susan and Christopher Edwards, a real-life English couple arrested in 2014 for murdering Susan’s parents and burying them in their own back garden in 1998. BrooklynVegan reports that Williamson, who describes the show as “absolutely wicked,” guest stars as the current owner of the Nottingham home where the bodies were found. The first episode of Landscapers premiered last night, and new episodes air Mondays at 9PM Eastern; watch the trailer below.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Crown’ Star Claire Foy in Amazon, BBC’s ‘A Very British Scandal’ – First Trailer Revealed

BBC One and Amazon Studios have revealed the first trailer for upcoming series “A Very British Scandal,” featuring Claire Foy, two-time Emmy winner for Netflix’s “The Crown.” Foy stars as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll, alongside Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”) as Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll, and Julia Davis (“Nighty Night”) as Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava. Written by Sarah Phelps (“The Pale Horse”), the series is from the makers of the award-winning “A Very English Scandal,” Blueprint Pictures. It focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious legal cases of the 20th...
TV SERIES
The Guardian

TV tonight: the makers of Killing Eve are back with grisly crime thriller Ragdoll

From the makers of Killing Eve, here’s another crime thriller that’s similar in tone (slightly odd but beautiful characters who find merriness in the macabre with witty one-liners). It follows a group of cops unpicking the sinister case of the “Ragdoll” – a flesh body made from six different people’s body parts stitched together. They discover that six more people are due the same fate – including one of the officers. Enjoyable, if you can stomach the grisliness. Hollie Richardson.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Olivia Colman Headlines HBO's Landscapers, Boy Bands Take Over ABC

Olivia Colman brings her prodigious talents to premium cable tonight as the Oscar winner headlines HBO's new four-part true crime drama Landscapers. Also today, ABC convenes members of NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, New Edition, 98 Degrees, and O-Town for A Very Boy Band Holiday, Michelle Young’s men tell all on The Bachelorette, and David Fincher pens a love letter to cinema in Netflix’s Voir. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
NFL
theplaylist.net

‘Landscapers’ TV Review: Olivia Colman & David Thewlis Make A Deadly Pair In HBO’s Quirky True-Crime Series

The wild true story at the center of “Landscapers” came to its conclusion in 2014 when Susan and Christopher Edwards were convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder. The series opens, however, on the day of their capture. It begins in black and white. Then the picture, as someone off-camera repeatedly yells “action,” transitions from black and white to color, bringing viewers at once, into reality, yet somehow still in fiction. Susan (Olivia Colman), stuck in prison, is on the phone with a possible lawyer (Dipo Ola). She and Christopher (David Thewlis), in her words, have gotten themselves in “a bit of a pickle.” Director Will Sharpe’s experimental four-episode true-crime series “Landscapers” is a quirky love affair, one that isn’t necessarily translated through a coherent narrative, this series is actually quite incoherent, but through the two strong performances from the show’s two leads.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Olivia Colman delivers another stellar performance in HBO's Landscapers

"The lazy praise about an actor who is good in everything they do is to say, 'I would watch them read the phone book,'" says Kevin Fallon of the Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress' performance in HBO's true-crime limited series. "It’s dumb. And also not true. You wouldn’t watch someone read the phone book. It’s a phone book! It would be boring as hell, no matter who it was. Also, do phone books even exist anymore? Anyway, let’s find one. Because, despite everything I just said, I would watch Olivia Colman read the phone book. (Someone find a phone book!) I would watch Olivia Colman say 'I pooed in a cupboard!' with verve...This is all to say that Olivia Colman is always good. Always captivating. Always doing something that surprises you entirely, but is also entirely perfect. Which is exactly what she does in Landscapers...I don’t have to tell you that she is astonishing in it. Maybe I don’t even have to tell you how she is astonishing in it is surprising. And yet, here we are, once again gobsmacked by her performance in something, and how she took it in a direction we could never have imagined or expected, and then, again, blew us away. In Landscapers, she plays a British housewife who claims that she heard her mother shoot and kill her father, and then killed her mother while being provoked. Her husband then helped her bury the bodies and, more than a decade later, they were found out. (Based on a true story!) Reading that description, you obviously can’t know what to expect from a performance like this. But I never imagined the one that Colman gives. She has an uncanny way of flitting between heartbreaking and hilarious with a dexterity that should be studied, especially because the polar points of that range never for a second read as anything but human and grounded. The simple act of being a human being is very funny, just as it is absolutely horrifying and profound. She taps into the extremes of that existence so naturally that it reminds you how regular it is to skate between them."
MOVIES
Washington Post

What to watch on Monday: ‘Landscapers’ premieres on HBO

All American (CW at 8) Spencer plans an intimate trip with Olivia for senior skip day, but things go awry when the whole crew shows up. The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Calvin splurges on a new jacket but is hesitant to wear it outside the house. The Voice (NBC at 8) The remaining eight artists perform...
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is saying the same thing about Olivia Colman's new crime series Landscapers

Olivia Colman can basically do now wrong, we all know that, but her latest series Landscapers seems to have particularly impressed viewers. The series is a dramatised version of the story of Susan and Christopher Edwards who were accused of the murders of her parents back in 1998. It's not been out long but fans are already taking to Twitter to make the same point about the show.
TV SERIES
