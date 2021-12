An expanded version of this article was just sent out to subscribers of our weekly newsletter. Want to receive our weekly newsletter? Sign up here. The 10 most popular CleanTechnica stories of the past week are listed at the bottom of this article, but I actually want to start focusing these weekly updates on what I consider the be the most notable — not just the most viral — cleantech stories of the week. Below are five stories that didn’t get as much attention as many others, but which seemed like the stories of the week to me.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO