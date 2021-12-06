ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty devs Raven Software are planning walkout following layoffs

By Oisin Kuhnke
gamepur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter roughly a dozen quality assurance contractors have been laid off from their positions, the entire QA team and other members at Raven Software are planning a walkout in protest. “The Raven QA team and other members of Raven’s staff will be walking out with a singular demand,” said...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
hardcoregamer.com

Raven Software Drops Full Details for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’s New Map

Raven Software has finally lifted the curtain on Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific’s new map, Caldera. Starting December 8, owners of Call of Duty: Vanguard can finally drop into Caldera (everyone can hop in starting December 9). After nearly two years, Warzone is finally saying goodbye to Verdansk and ushering in a new experience. Caldera takes players to the Pacific where you’ll encounter lush jungles, World War II military installations, urban environments, plenty of water, and whole new ways to lead your squad to victory.
VIDEO GAMES
houstonianonline.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Review

Call of Duty Vanguard is a fast food chain snack: it’s cute, easy, and just right, but you know exactly what you’re going to get and also that you can find something better elsewhere that’s definitely more surprising. Vanguard builds on a foundation that’s been around for years and hardly changes anything about it. This doesn’t show much ambition or imagination, but it still makes for a good game. The campaign is immersive, offers variety, and takes players into the battles of World War II. Multiplayer (also) is well known, but thanks to the “Speed” option, it can be modified to your own taste. It’s a pity that some of the maps are not well balanced and birth points are unfortunately placed here and there, but other than that, the traditional multiplayer plays very well. Champion Hill is a great addition to multiplayer and allows players to experience a slightly more competitive way to play in an accessible way. Zombies is a little out of place: with the campaign and multiplayer doing what they’ve always done, the Zombies mode isn’t quite as good as it used to be. Fortunately, there is still more content for Zombies, but at the moment this mode does not have much to offer. The main question is whether all this will interest players enough, or whether the majority will continue to focus solely on Warzone. The latter certainly would not surprise us.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Developers Staging Walk Out In Protest Of QA Layoffs

A number of employees at Raven Software, one of the many studios that work on Activision's biggest franchise, Call of Duty, are staging a walk-out today in protest of surprise contract terminations that began late last week. On Friday, the Washington Post reported that management at Raven Software began informing...
ADVOCACY
videogameschronicle.com

Call of Duty Warzone developers are staging a walkout today over job cuts

Developers at Call of Duty Warzone studio Raven Software are staging a walkout on Monday to protest recently announced job cuts. On Friday, Raven’s parent company Activision is said to have informed 12 QA workers that their contracts would be terminated on January 28. The layoffs will reduce Raven’s QA...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
SVG

Overwatch Pro Calls Out Devs After Successful Patch

Blizzard released an experimental patch for "Overwatch" on Nov. 30, 2021, which was filled with a number of limited-time changes that dynamically alter the balance of the game. Pro "Overwatch" player and streamer Super thoroughly enjoyed the temporary "Overwatch" revamp, but the circumstances surrounding the patch were enough to color his initial excitement with frustration.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Call of Duty: Warzone Devs Stage Protest Following Lay-Offs [Update]

Activision Blizzard is currently facing serious ongoing allegations of harassment and mistreatment of marginalized workers. To learn more, please visit our timeline as well as our in-depth report on the subject. Update 12/6 11:12 am PT: Workers on the walkout have provided an update saying over 60 Raven employees have...
ADVOCACY
gamepressure.com

Layoffs at Call of Duty Devs; The Game Awards 2021 Without Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard is laying off numerous experienced testers from Raven Software testers. „Ingenious” way to give raises to the remaining employees did not win the company the approval of developers, and perhaps even Geoff Keighley. IN A NUTSHELL:. Activision Blizzard is laying off numerous QA staff at Raven Software, who...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raven Software#Layoffs#Devs#Warzone#Qa#Polygon#Eyyohbee#Activision Blizzard
Charlie INTEL

CoD dev responds to calls for Zombies Chronicles 2 release

Zombies Chronicles first released all the way back in 2017 and fans have been begging for its return ever since. Finally, a Call of Duty developer has responded to the community support for its return. It’s been four years since Treyarch introduced fans to Chronicles, a fan-favorite DLC that offered...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Warzone devs stage walkout 2 days before new Pacific map launches

Call of Duty: Warzone’s new Pacific, Caldera map launches on December 8. And on December 6, the majority of Quality Assurance testers are walking out in protest after a set of QA layoffs began at Raven Software. The Friday before Pacific’s release, it was reported that a number of QA...
VIDEO GAMES
austinnews.net

Call of Duty game earning $5mn/day sees mass developer walkout

Amid rising revenues for the free-to-play battle royale shooter ?Call of Duty: Warzone?, the company behind it has suddenly laid off 30% of its quality assurance (QA) department. This prompted studio employees to stage a walkout. It's been nearly two years since the release of 'Warzone', which has proven to...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout over Name of Obligation studio layoffs

Workers and contractors at Activision Blizzard are strolling out of labor at present in help of their colleagues at Raven Software program. The protest, the third such to hit the corporate because it was over sexual harassment allegations in July, comes after Raven, one of many studios that helps Activision’s extremely standard Name of Obligation franchise, laid off 12 high quality assurance contractors. The motion began on Monday when 60 employees at Raven Software program, together with each full-time staff and contractors, left work to protest the shock terminations.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NME

Activision Blizzard workers will walkout in solidarity with Raven Software

After Raven Software fired over a third of its QA department, other developers at the company agreed to stage a walkout. Now employees of the studio’s parent company, Activision Blizzard, have said they will also walkout in solidarity. On Monday (December 6) 60 members of Raven Software staged a walkout...
BUSINESS
mmorpg.com

UPDATED: Raven Studios Walkout Extends to Second Day, as QA Workers Across Other Activision Blizzard Studios Join In

Yesterday’s walkout by QA workers from Raven Software in support of their colleagues that were suddenly let go last Friday is happening for a second day, this time in an expanded way. Other QA workers from across Activision Blizzard, including QAMN, QATX, and Blizzard QA havd joined the walkout in support as it enters its second day.
LABOR ISSUES
upnorthnewswi.com

Workers Protest Sudden Layoffs at Middleton-Based ‘Call of Duty’ Developer

Raven Software quality assurance employees say they’ll be let go in January in a move aimed at “saving pennies.”. Dozens of employees and their supporters protested Wednesday outside Raven Software, a Middleton-based video game developer, against what they saw as arbitrary layoffs in the name of penny pinching.
LABOR ISSUES
gamepressure.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Devs Protest Against Sudden Layoffs

Activision Blizzard's decision to fire many Raven Software testers didn't sit well with other studio employees. This past weekend we got a glimpse of the frustration of Raven Software's staff, where Activision began firing experienced testers. Now, some of the creators of Call of Duty: Warzone have taken to the streets to demonstrate the publisher their "enthusiasm" following the sudden decision. For now for one day, but participants do not rule out extending the strike.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Ubisoft acknowledges its “flawed” response to misconduct scandal

As allegations of abuse and scandal continue to rock some of the major players in the industry, some higher-ups in those companies are trying to do some damage control. Amid outrage at Ubisoft’s perceived lack of action following claims of abuse and harassment at the publisher, the company’s Chief People Officer has gone on the record to provide an update on what is being done to address the issues.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Raven Software staff to protest layoffs of QA workers

Today some staff at Call of Duty developer Raven Software intend to walk out in protest of contractors within the studio's QA department being laid off. The protest was announced on Twitter by employee group ABK Worker's Alliance. "This team was told multiple times by Raven leadership that there were...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy