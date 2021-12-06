ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Volvo C40 Recharge pricing in Canada starts at $72,600

By Brad Bennett
mobilesyrup.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolvo has confirmed that its C40 Recharge electric vehicle (EV) pricing starts at $72,600 in Canada. While the vehicle doesn’t qualify for any rebates, this is the first EV that Volvo has designed from the ground up, showcasing the legacy manufacturer’s strong push into the world of electric...

mobilesyrup.com

Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
CARS
Jalopnik

Subaru And Toyota Are Going To Sell Essentially The Same Electric Car And This Is It

Subaru is officially joining the electric car game, debuting a new SUV based on the platform that the company worked with Toyota to build. Called the Subaru Solterra, the vehicle will feature an all-wheel drive system with Subaru’s world-renowned “X-Mode” feature, plus it will get some kind of off-road cruise control. Here’s what we know so far.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Ford Announced It Has a Game-Changing New Truck Coming

Ford unveiled its all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning, for the first time last spring (and gave us a ride in the prototype). That vehicle will hit the market next year and is proving more popular than Ford anticipated. But Ford is already working on its successor and a range of other electric trucks.
CARS
insideevs.com

Cheaper FWD Volvo XC40 Recharge Added To UK Lineup

Volvo has added a cheaper, less powerful version of the XC40 Recharge to its UK lineup. It has just one motor driving the front wheels, the same one as in the base front-wheel drive Polestar 2, and a smaller 69 kWh battery pack. Performance compared to the 408 horsepower all-wheel...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Volvo invests in imaging technology start-up Spectralics

Volvo has announced that it has invested in imaging technology start-up Spectralics, the company is working on new technology for cars’ windshields and heads-up displays. This new technology could allow for heads-up displays with a wide field of view allowing for the whole windshield to be used as a heads-up display.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Volvo XC90 Successor Name To Start With A Vowel, Maybe Embla

The next-generation Volvo XC90 is deep into its development and we already know many preliminary details about it. The most important thing, however - its name - is missing from the picture at the moment, and there could be a surprise coming from Volvo. The XC90 may no longer be called that way.
CARS
Electric Vehicles
Cars
Pistonheads

Volvo S80 D5 | Shed of the Week

Shed's dad gave him lots of advice. Unfortunately, the tips Shed really should have paid more attention to, like 'marriage is a great institution, but who wants to live in an institution?', were obscured by a load of other weighty-sounding but essentially stupid pronouncements like 'you know it's cold outside when you go outside and it's cold' or 'I'm not superstitious, but I can be a bit stitious'.
BUYING CARS
mobilesyrup.com

Chevy Silverado EV to enter production in 2023, estimated 600km+ range

There are so many electric vehicles (EVs) on the horizon over the next few years that it’s hard to keep track of them all, but in the race to build the first show-stealing electric truck, Chevy might end lagging behind the competition after confirming plans to start production on the electric Silverado truck in 2023.
CARS
insideevs.com

US: Volvo Recharge Sales Up 42% In November 2021 Thanks To BEVs

Volvo reports 7,667 car sales in the U.S. in November, which is down 33.8% year-over-year. The company explains the decrease by "a shortage of components, which affected production." The year-to-date result is still positive - 111,733 (up 16.5% year-over-year). Nonetheless, the Volvo Recharge plug-in sub-brand is growing. In November, the...
ECONOMY
The Daily News Online

Volvo Scores "A" Rating for Environmental Efforts

Every year, the environmental non-profit group CDP makes a list of how companies are doing regarding their impact on the natural world. This year, Volvo Cars (Volvo) scored an "A" rating in the climate change category, which means the automaker is considered a leader in how it discloses its environmental impacts, changes its practices to reduce risks to the environment, and "setting ambitious and meaningful targets."
ENVIRONMENT
infosecurity-magazine.com

Volvo Hit by Cyber-thieves

Cyber-thieves hacked into the computer network of Swedish car manufacturer Volvo and exfiltrated research and development secrets. The carmaker posted a notice on its website yesterday stating that it had suffered a cybersecurity breach in which a limited amount of data was stolen. Though the quantity of data swiped in...
CARS
insideevs.com

Volvo C40 Recharge Gets More EPA Range Than Initially Anticipated

The all-new Volvo C40 Recharge, which is the first Volvo available only as an all-electric car, has received its official EPA range and efficiency numbers. The car should cover 226 miles (364 km) on a single charge, according to the EPA. That's noticeably more than 210 miles (338 km), expected when the car was announced in July, but still disappointing taking into consideration the 78 kWh battery (75 kWh usable).
CARS
Wallpaper*

Volvo V90 Recharge is a hybrid with charm, class and calming elegance

It says a lot for the design integrity of the Volvo V90 that it still looks fresh and modern after five years on the market. With only mild tweaks to the design, the V90 remains the epitome of the graceful modern estate car, just as its sister, the S90, represents the apogee of internally combusted saloon car design.
CARS
CNBC

Ford stops reservations for F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to strong demand, CEO tells Cramer

Ford CEO Jim Farley said Thursday that interest in the automaker's soon-to-launch F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is so great that it had to stop taking reservations. "We are completely oversubscribed with our battery electric vehicles, Lightning especially," Farley said in an interview during a special live online event, "CNBC Investing Club: Jim Cramer's Game Plan for 2022."
ECONOMY
rubbernews.com

Michelin to raise prices in U.S., Canada

GREENVILLE, S.C.—Citing market dynamics as the impetus, Michelin North America Inc. is preparing to raise prices on products and services in both the U.S. and Canada. Beginning Jan. 1, the tire maker will implement a price increase of up to 12 percent on Michelin-, BFGoodrich- and Uniroyal-branded passenger and light truck replacement tires.
ECONOMY

