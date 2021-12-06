Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Gaming and Leisure

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO