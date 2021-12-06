ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Gaming and Leisure

 4 days ago

Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI) on Monday, setting a price target of $56, which is approximately 22.51% above the present share price of $45.71. Santarelli expects Gaming and Leisure to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63...

Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for UniCredit S.p.A

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Paola Sabbione maintained a Hold rating on UniCredit S.p.A on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR13.8, which is approximately 8.29% above the present share price of $14.4. Sabbione expects UniCredit S.p.A to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The...
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.55.
Bank of America Corp. stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.07% higher to $44.52 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.95% to 4,712.02 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.60% to 35,970.99. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.17 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for BNP Paribas SA

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Omar Fall maintained a Hold rating on BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPQY) SA on Tuesday, setting a price target of EUR57.6, which is approximately 98.27% above the present share price of $32.94. Fall expects BNP Paribas SA to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the fourth quarter...
JMP Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Paylocity

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Buy rating on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) on Friday, setting a price target of $320, which is approximately 33.00% above the present share price of $240.6. Walravens expects Paylocity to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
Rosenblatt Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Cboe Global Markets Inc

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Buy rating on Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Inc on Friday, setting a price target of $151, which is approximately 17.02% above the present share price of $129.04. Horgan expects Cboe Global Markets Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the...
J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Buy Rating for RELX plc

J.P. Morgan analyst Daniel Kerven reiterated a Buy rating on RELX plc on Friday, setting a price target of p2670, which is approximately 9.13% above the present share price of $32.05. Kerven expects RELX plc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The...
Deutsche Bank Downgrades AGCO On Peak Demand Concerns

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole Deblase downgraded AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold from Buy and lowered the price target to $124 (an upside of 3.2%), from $144. While 2022 is setting up to be another strong year for the agriculture equipment industry amid record order boards and supply-chain driven production recovery delays, "we have a hard time disputing why this may not be representative of peak demand," Deblase notes.
Barclays Stick to Their Sell Rating for Universal Music Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Julien Roch maintained a Sell rating on Universal Music Group (AS:UMG) on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR22.8, which is approximately 9.31% below the present share price of $28.4. Roch expects Universal Music Group to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter...
AbbVie Shares Rise; Wells Fargo Lauds Growth Prospects

AbbVie (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report shares rose on Thursday after Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal initiated coverage of the pharmaceutical titan at overweight on strong growth prospects. He also named it a top pick and has a $165 share-price target. AbbVie recently traded at $123.54, up 1%. It...
Where AbbVie Stands With Analysts

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $142.8 versus the current price of AbbVie at $123.55, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated AbbVie...
Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 1.23% to $44.16 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.53 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Buy Rating for Teck Resources

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Carlos De Alba maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) on Thursday, setting a price target of $33, which is approximately 18.62% above the present share price of $27.82. De Alba expects Teck Resources to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the fourth...
Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Confluent

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Michael Turrin maintained a Buy rating on Confluent on Thursday, setting a price target of $90, which is approximately 30.42% above the present share price of $69.01. Turrin expects Confluent to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.37 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
A 3-Fund Mini-Portfolio “Built For 2022” Yielding 6.7% (With Upside)

Investors sometimes tell me that closed-end funds (CEFs) are complicated—riddled with jargon-y terms like discounts to NAV and net investment income (NII). The truth is, while it may take a little bit of time to learn the ropes, the effort pays off in spades, since CEFs can get you about $3,000 per month in dividend income on a $500K investment! That could mean retiring a decade or more before folks who rely on low-yielding S&P 500 stocks or ETFs.
Williams Trading Stick to Their Buy Rating for Boot Barn Holdings

Williams Trading analyst Sam Poser maintained a Buy rating on Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Holdings on Monday, setting a price target of $144, which is approximately 13.92% above the present share price of $126.4. Poser expects Boot Barn Holdings to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the fourth quarter...
Jefferies Stick to Their Buy Rating for First Quantum Minerals Ltd

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Chris LaFemina maintained a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals (OTC:FQVLF) Ltd on Sunday, setting a price target of C$40, which is approximately 38.26% above the present share price of $22.89. LaFemina expects First Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Minerals Ltd to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for...
Jefferies Stick to Their Hold Rating for BHP group

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Chris LaFemina maintained a Hold rating on BHP group on Sunday, setting a price target of $56, which is approximately 1.91% below the present share price of $57.09. LaFemina expects BHP group to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The...
