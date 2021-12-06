ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundstrat's Tom Lee backs year-end S&P target, says Bitcoin still has 'exponential growth' ahead

By Brian Stewart
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWidely followed analyst Thomas Lee continued to back his prediction that the S&P 500 will reach 4,800 by the end of the year, despite last week's selling pressure. Hitting this number would require a rally of more than 4% from current levels. In an interview with CNBC on Monday,...

