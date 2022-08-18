ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Watch SE 2 — everything we know so far

By Kate Kozuch
 2 days ago
The Apple Watch SE 2 is expected to be part of Apple's next smartwatch launch. As a follow up to the first Apple Watch SE , the SE 2 would extend the company's offerings in the midrange wearable market.

While the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch every year, it's also expensive. What if there was a more affordable version with most of the same features? Enter the Apple Watch SE, a $279 device and good choice for first-time smartwatch users and those on a tighter budget alike.

Two years after the original SE debuted, Apple could be ready to release a second-generation version. We expect an upgrade from the chipset found in the Apple Watch 5, possibly to the one in the Apple Watch 6 or Apple Watch 7 . Meanwhile, a new chipset could be reserved for the flagship Apple Watch 8 or the Apple Watch 8 Pro.

Beyond that, we don't know much about what the Apple Watch SE will offer in terms of design and specs. Or whether it'll be the ultimate accessory for the iPhone SE 2022 . But here's what we do know about the rumored smartwatch, and what we hope to see.

Apple Watch SE 2 latest rumors and news (Updated August 17)

Apple Watch SE 2 possible release date and price

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch SE 2 could be one of three new Apple Watch versions coming in 2022 , along with the Apple Watch 8 and a rugged Apple Watch variant.

We now expect that the Apple Watch SE 2 will likely be unveiled at a September 7 virtual launch event . We should also see a more sporty Apple Watch variant — likely called the Apple Watch 8 Pro  —  and a standard Apple Watch 8 to go along with the iPhone 14 lineup. These devices could then be made available in stores as early as September 16.

Unfortunately, there are no credible rumors about the Apple Watch SE price right now. But Apple has maintained the same Apple Watch price structure throughout all the best Apple Watch models, so we expect the second-generation SE will match the price of the original. The Apple Watch SE starts at $279 for the 40mm model before the best Apple Watch deals , with premiums for the larger 44mm model and cellular connectivity.

Apple Watch SE 2 design

The original Apple Watch SE design Is basically an aesthetic recreation of the Apple Watch 4 . Even though it doesn't pack an ECG reader, it's still more like the Series 4 than Apple Watch 5 since there's no always-on display.

Apparently the SE 2 will look basically the same as the first Watch SE, oferring again the same displays sizes and only an aluminum case, a new rumor says . However a lot of the internals are apparently getting updated, as we'll cover below.

Apple Watch SE 2 specs and features

Of course, if the Apple Watch SE 2 were to look like the Apple Watch 7, there's a question of what will be inside. We doubt it would get all the Apple Watch 7's tools, like the Apple Watch Blood Oxygen app . But it should maintain sensors necessary to fitness tracking, like a heart rate readings and GPS.

The first Apple Watch SE also had an always-on altimeter, compass and fall detection, so we expect the SE 2 would, too. The same can be said for a Cellular option — since the Apple Watch 3 isn't sold in a Cellular version anymore , the Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular the most affordable way to free an Apple Watch from any of the best iPhones . That makes the Apple Watch SE a good choice for Family Setup, if you want to outfit your child or parent with a smartwatch for communication and safety controls.

The same rumor claims Apple will take the S7 chip out of the Apple Watch 7 and implant it into the SE 2, and give it a new battery (plus possibly fast charging), a better display, new speakers and an ECG sensor. While the price may increase slightly to $299, it still sounds like a great deal if all those features do make it to the SE 2. It could be hard to judge if the Apple Watch 8 is worth another $100, depending on what Apple changes for its next flagship wearable.

Apple Watch SE 2: What we want to see

Much of the Apple Watch performance is centered around watchOS. The first Apple Watch SE can be updated to watchOS 8 (here's how to download watchOS 8 if you haven't already), the latest version of Apple's wearable software improving the messaging options, adding support for digital keys and welcoming the Mindfulness app. When watchOS 9 is teased at the next WWDC, we'll have a better sense at what the Apple Watch SE 2 experience could look like.

For now, our biggest wishlist item for the Apple Watch SE is the Apple Watch 7's larger display. It makes a huge difference for day-to-day use, in our opinion. Plus, the Apple Watch is currently sold in three different designs — it would help shoppers to consolidate, even if the SE 2 didn't get an always-on display.

We also hope the next Apple Watch SE marks the end of the Apple Watch 3 . Four years later, it's time to retire the third-generation Apple Watch. For $80 more, the Apple Watch SE is already stronger sell. Let the SE 2 be the sole and true equivalent of the iPhone SE in Apple's handset lineup.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

