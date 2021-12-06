Google Pixel Watch returns to show itself in new images with an official air

The official news today begins with Qualcomm once again, yes we're still in Hawaii as this is the last day of the Snapdragon Tech Summit so let's go through the hottest things we got this week! Starting with gaming, yesterday we learned about the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 which is their new platform purposely built around creating a new category of dedicated gaming devices that deliver on gamer's most demanding expectations. And I'm kinda sad that the Razer develop kit we saw won't be available to the public, cause it’s a pretty awesome design that performs great. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is also the first 5nm PC platform that brings extreme performance and some major leaps in power efficiency to PCs. The new Adreno GPU also offers a 60% upgrade over the previous generation, meaning gaming at up to Full HD at 120 fps, and all this is on thin and light laptops that last 50% longer than the rest of the PCs in the market. Not only that but it also brings the new X65 5G modem that enables some crazy speeds, plus Qualcomm's Secure Processing unit, a new ISP and more. Finally, we also got the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which is much more than just a name change. Qualcomm is focusing on the camera, AI, gaming and connectivity. The new ISP promises 4000 times more data capture thanks to Snapdragon Sight which enables 4K Bokeh video, crazy Night Mode improvements and even 8K HDR video capture. When it comes to AI, the 7th Gen Engine provides better face detection, improved natural language processing, and allows for gaming with super resolution. Snapdragon Elite Gaming and the new Adreno GPU offer a 30% boost in graphics and that's while being 25% more power efficiency. Finally, for connectivity, the Snapdragon X65 modem enables the world's first 10 Gigabit 5G modem solution and gives us better Wi-Fi 6E speeds and Snapdragon Sound through Bluetooth. And this was just a quick recap of everything we got, make sure to click the first link in the description to learn more.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO