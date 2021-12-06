Denver hotel company expands into competitive category

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — New national numbers are out, showing first time claims for unemployment fell to 184,000 in the week ended Dec. 4, the lowest level since September of 1969, according to the Labor Department. But California is bucking the trend. “This morning, we had 20 percent of the new unemployment claims in the country, while we only have about 11.7 percent of the civilian labor force,” said Michael Bernick, an employment attorney and former head of the state Employment Development Department. Bernick says several COVID-related factors are contributing to California’s outsized share of the nation’s unemployed. “Lingering impacts of the very strict...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO