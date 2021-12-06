The Best U.S. Cities for a Weekend Trip

Holiday season invites plenty of fabulous opportunities to enjoy Philadelphia with festive destinations galore. Woman Around Town enjoyed an overnight excursion to the City of Brotherly Love and explored many wonderful options that we want to share with our readers. Enjoy top accommodations, entertainment, the arts, culture, a vibrant culinary scene, just for fun spots, shopping, and history while being delighted by exquisite holiday ambiance all around the city. With so much to do, you can also make Philly your destination for 2022!
