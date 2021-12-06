ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 13)

By Kevin Bilodeau
live5news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - AFC. John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 17-15 loss to Washington. A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 1 catch for 14 yards in a 33-22 win over Chicago. The...

