Welcome back to another instalment of For Your Viewing Pleasure, where we take time out of the week to curate a set of photos from the K-pop landscape. Being in repose is an effortless style statement in fashion pictorials. Placing models in comfortable positions, usually reclining, exudes a sense of calm and relaxation that highlights the outfits’ utility and functionality. Relaxed postures also help visualise the clothing from different angles and put the focus on its everydayness. Haechan is an exemplar of coziness in his seemingly soft pink pants and beige jacket while Kai‘s jacket blends right in with his rich wooden background. Peruse the following photographs and find inspiration for your next look in repose:

