All Access Concert Pass

Lil Mama only released one studio album in her career but off the strength of its lead single, "Lip Gloss," she managed to be on top of the world. She became a host on America's Best Dance Crew and further asserted herself into the mainstream consciousness. Unfortunately, much of that hype crumbled with a brief cameo during the 2009 Video Music Awards. While Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit record, "Empire State Of Mind," Lil Mama stormed to stage uninvited to stand alongside the two music vets. As you could imagine, Jay nor Alicia Keys were particularly fond of the move.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO