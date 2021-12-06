All Access Concert Pass

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Kellen Clarke
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan + Shay on why they started writing original Christmas songs, how Shay’s son...

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
Toby Keith’s Only Son, Stelen Covel, Gets Married

Toby Keith is welcoming a new daughter-in-law into his family. The "Should've Been a Cowboy" star celebrated his son, Stelen Covel's, wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Haley earlier this month. The nuptials took place in Boulder City, Nev., just south of Las Vegas, and both members of the happy couple shared shots of the special day on social media.
Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill heat things up with a steamy love scene in the newest ‘1883’ teaser

A new, extended teaser for the Yellowstone prequel 1883 includes a romantic moment between co-stars and real-life husband and wife Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. The clip shows Tim and Faith’s characters in a bath together, sharing a passionate kiss. Both stars appear elsewhere in the clip, too, along with other co-stars like Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett.
Alicia Keys Recalls Jay-Z's Reaction After Lil Mama Stormed 2009 VMA Stage

Lil Mama only released one studio album in her career but off the strength of its lead single, "Lip Gloss," she managed to be on top of the world. She became a host on America's Best Dance Crew and further asserted herself into the mainstream consciousness. Unfortunately, much of that hype crumbled with a brief cameo during the 2009 Video Music Awards. While Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit record, "Empire State Of Mind," Lil Mama stormed to stage uninvited to stand alongside the two music vets. As you could imagine, Jay nor Alicia Keys were particularly fond of the move.
Kelly Clarkson Covers Blake Shelton On ‘Kellyoke’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson may rib Blake Shelton a lot when she is on The Voice and is in stiff competition with him, but she does respect his music as she covered one of his songs on her talk show segment called “Kellyoke.”. Kelly covered Shelton’s “Who Are You When I’m Not...
Everyone Is Ripping Drake's Performance at the Free Larry Hover Concert

Kanye West and Drake performed a benefit concert for jailed gang leader Larry Hoover at the Los A Memorial Coliseum Thursday night. While the Internet was universal in its praise of West's setlist and performance, virtually everyone ripped Drake for performing his new stuff instead of the classics. While Kanye's...
Carrie Underwood Reacts To AMA Wins, Ties Garth Brooks, Justin Bieber

It took her a minute, but Carrie Underwood has reacted to winning her 16th and 17th career American Music Awards last night (11/22) at Sunday’s show (11/21). While Carrie and Jason Aldean did perform, it was in Nashville, and she wasn’t in the audience at the Los Angeles-based awards show.
