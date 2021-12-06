Brewery responds to Lt Gov's anti-LGBTQ+ slurs with new 'fabulous' fundraiser

A North Carolina brewery this month introduced its newest beer — Don't Be Mean to People: A Golden Rule Saison — in response to Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s comments made over the summer that the LGBTQ+ community was “filth.”

A portion of the brew’s profits will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations in Robinson’s name.

Robinson in October, after a video of his earlier comments went viral, doubled down on them, telling a reporter he would “absolutely not” use any other word to describe the LGBTQ+ community.

A North Carolina brewery this month launched "Lieutenant Governor's Fund for the Fabulous," a fundraiser for LGBTQ+ groups created in response to viral comments made by the state’s

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson earlier this year when he called the LGBTQ+ community “filth.”

Robinson, a Republican, at a Baptist church sermon in June said children in North Carolina public schools were being “abused” through lessons about gender identity and sexual orientation.

"There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth," Robinson, 53, said during his speech. "And yes, I called it filth. And if you don't like it that I called it filth, come see me and I'll explain it to you."

The word “transgenderism” is not one commonly used by the trans community and was coined by anti-transgender activists to dehumanize trans people and make being transgender sound like a condition, according to the LGBTQ+ media advocacy group GLAAD.

The Durham brewery Ponysaurus this month said it would for the remainder of Robinson's term give a portion of profits from one of its beers — Don't Be Mean to People: A Golden Rule Saison — to LGBTQ+ organizations.

"The Lt. Governor said some not very nice things," the fundraiser’s website reads. “But Don't Be Mean to People believes in the goodness of everyone. So we know in his heart he doesn't believe other North Carolinians are 'filth.' We're so sure of it, we're helping to fund the good work that could be his greatest act in public office."

Don’t Be Mean to People, with notes of tangerine, pineapple and banana, was created five years ago in response to North Carolina’s restrictive HB2 law that aimed to limit LGBTQ+ rights. It's available for purchase on Ponysaurus’ website, in packages of four or 24 or in one-sixth or one-half barrel kegs.

Anyone who picks up the brew is encouraged to “post a toast to the Lt. Governor, thanking him for all the work he’s doing through the #fundforthefabulous.”

Several North Carolina state representatives called for Robinson’s resignation after his comments went viral in early October.

“There’s no debate here. This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable,” State Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter at the time. “Mark Robinson should resign.”

The Human Rights Campaign also called for Robinson to resign, and his comments were condemned by White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, who is from North Carolina, according to USA Today.

Later, in an October interview with the NBC-affiliate WRAL-TV in Raleigh, Robinson was asked whether he would now use a different word besides “filth.”

“Absolutely not,” he said.

