ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trade suggestion has Sixers moving Ben Simmons to Grizzlies in 3-teamer

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WWHmI_0dFxDxhy00
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers can still contend for an NBA title while led by a dominant big man, Joel Embiid. But they need somebody to team him with to get the job done in the playoffs.

They originally thought Ben Simmons would be the one to team with Embiid and get the job done, but Simmons wants out and has not suited up for the Sixers in the 2021-22 season.

The Sixers still have their eyes fixated on the Portland Trail Blazers and their situation because the Blazers could offer either Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum. While Philadelphia would prefer Lillard, the Blazers star is still willing to give Portland every opportunity to work this out, and he would like Simmons to team with him in the Pacific Northwest.

If that situation doesn’t materialize, a new trade suggestion over at Bleacher Report has the Sixers moving Simmons to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team deal that also includes the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Bleacher Report’s trade suggestion is:

  • Sixers receive: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks
  • Grizzlies receive: Simmons
  • Thunder receive: Tyrese Maxey, Steven Adams, Zaire Williams, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2026 first-round pick

B/R on the Sixers’ part of the deal, which includes a possible thought process from the Thunder and the Grizzlies:

We’ll start with the team least likely to get involved in this hypothetical, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Having just maxed out Gilgeous-Alexander, why would they turn around and trade him before that hefty extension even kicks in?

Well, maybe because the Grizzlies are chucking three unprotected first-round selections at the pick-obsessed Thunder, and maybe because OKC has reason to believe rookie Josh Giddey is a future top-notch point guard, making SGA a little less valuable than he once seemed.

Ultimately, Gilgeous-Alexander has to be involved to meet the Sixers’ “difference-maker” requirement.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 41.1% from the floor and 30% from deep in the 2021-22 season for a Thunder team that is actively tanking. The shooting numbers aren’t impressive, but he is a career 47.3% shooter overall and 35.9% from deep so the numbers will probably go up.

VERDICT: This is a move that will probably never materialize. The Grizzlies would form a nice Big 3 with Simmons, Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., but president Daryl Morey and the Sixers have maintained their patience with Simmons. They want to see what happens with Lillard, so that situation will determine the outcome of the Simmons saga.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard On What He'd Do If He Was Ben Simmons: "I Would Have To Be A Professional First And Do My Job. To The Best Of My Ability. But He Probably Just Wants A Fresh Start."

The Ben Simmons saga didn't have major updates until yesterday when reports suggested the player could be returning to the Philadelphia 76ers soon. Cash flow issues could prompt the Australian point guard to backtrack and come back to the team. Meanwhile, one of Ben's best friends talked about his situation,...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Blazers Reportedly Offered This For Ben Simmons

It is well known at this point that the Philadelphia 76ers have been shopping around Ben Simmons. His time in Philadelphia is coming to an end soon, and the Sixers want as much value for him as possible. There have been plenty of rumors as to where he could possibly go, with the Portland Trail Blazers at the top of that list. Damian Lillard needs a high-caliber player to align with, and many believe that Simmons could be that guy since he wouldn't have to play the point.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Damian Lillard
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: James Harden, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Sixers Big 3 in the works?

Reports surfaced on Thursday that the Philadelphia 76ers are engaged in talks with the Detroit Pistons over a potential Ben Simmons deal. Nevertheless, it is also being reported that the Sixers are also considering keeping Simmons in Philly despite what has been nothing short of a tumultuous standoff between the two sides.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Memphis Grizzlies#Bleacher Report#Okc
FanSided

3 guards Lakers should have acquired instead of Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been a let-down for the Los Angeles Lakers, prompting the question of who would have been better than him for the team. Back in August, newly-acquired Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was ranked at the No. 10 point guard in the NBA. “Russ is ranked too low,”...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Facebook
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons has interesting reaction to Damian Lillard report

Ben Simmons is a hard man to find these days … except on social media. The absentee Philadelphia 76ers star offered an interesting reaction Monday to the recent report that linked him to Portland Trail Blazers counterpart Damian Lillard. Simmons “liked” an Instagram post from Bleacher Report about the claim. Here is a screenshot of Simmons’ “like.”
NBA
NBC Sports

Ben Simmons seems receptive to one particular trade idea

After the incessant drama and leaks around Sixers training camp back in September, it's been a minute since we heard much of anything from Ben Simmons' camp about his attempts to return to the court or his preferences on the trade front. The Sixers' disgruntled star has gone largely radio...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Ben Simmons

The Ben Simmons saga could see a big twist if recent rumors are to be believed. He's one of the 20 players most likely to get traded soon, and some teams could have a real interest in the Australian point guard. The playmaker has been linked with moves to the...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Sixers Trade Lands Damian Lillard In Philadelphia

There still hasn’t been a Ben Simmons trade and the Philadelphia 76ers still have their focus on landing a superstar like Damian Lillard in a potential trade. While Lillard remains intent on leading the Portland Trail Blazers to success, there’s an intriguing hypothetical NBA trade scenario to ponder if those intentions were to change.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons wants to play for 1 particular head coach?

Ben Simmons began his NBA career with Brett Brown as his head coach. Now Simmons could be eyeing the possibility of playing for Brown’s mentor. NBA writer Marc Stein said this week in a post to his Substack page that the disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star would welcome the opportunity to play for Gregg Popovich if the San Antonio Spurs found a way to acquire him. Stein adds that Popovich’s presence still resonates with many players and notes that San Antonio also has acclaimed shooting coach Chip Engelland, someone who can help Simmons with his infamous jumper (or lack thereof).
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy