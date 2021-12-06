ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Companies Poised to Lobby Accounting Boards Harder Over Tax Pact

bloombergtax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporate lobbying could crowd out investors’ views, critics say. Goodwill accounting cited as one area where companies may lobby. If global taxes are going to...

news.bloombergtax.com

aithority.com

Taxes Served Corp. Acquires Cloud Tax And ARK Penny And Magnifies Its Nationwide Virtual Tax And Accounting Services

Significantly expanding its national footprint ahead of the upcoming tax season, New Jersey-based Taxes Served Corp. recently acquired Cloud Tax and ARK Penny. Subsidiaries of Alston International, Inc., the firms are both based in California. Through the acquisition, which was completed Nov. 15, virtual tax platform Taxes Served will grow its competitive advantage by offering the additional services of payroll, bookkeeping and accounting while supporting more clients on the West coast.
ECONOMY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

New minimum tax could politicize corporate accounting

Because Amazon and other giant companies sometimes pay little or no income tax, Congress appears ready to introduce a new minimum tax based on the profits they report to shareholders. The minimum tax, sometimes called the book income tax, is part of the Build Back Better bill that the House...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bloombergtax.com

Global Tax Pact Nudges Accounting Rule-Setters Into Politics

Tax-pact link may prompt governments to intervene in accounting. ‘Not their reason for being': Rule-makers have different purpose. The new 137-country agreement to overhaul global taxation could step up pressure on some groups that had nothing to do with it—the panels that set corporate accounting rules. The agreement uses a...
INCOME TAX
bloombergtax.com

IRS Offers Two-Week Leniency for Employee Retention Tax Perk (2)

The IRS is offering leniency to businesses that expected to claim a pandemic-relief tax credit to keep employees on their payroll—if rules are followed. But they only have until Dec. 20 to ensure they are compliant before penalties kick in. The IRS released guidance (Notice 2021-65) covering the earlier-than-expected end...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxable Income#Goodwill
Forbes

America's Best Tax And Accounting Firms

Hat do business leaders want in a tax and accounting firm? Trusted advisors who can do audit and tax work as innovatively and efficiently as possible and then dish out advice on strategic planning and business process improvements. “Clients say they want partners at the table to help them attack all the challenges they’re facing,” says Sarah Belliveau, CEO of BerryDunn, an accounting and management consulting firm in Portland, Maine, that leads the New England market with $118 million in annual revenue. “To really thrive, corporations need to be resilient and agile. They’re looking for the same thing with their professional services partners,” Belliveau says. Does your tax and accounting firm stack up? For the third year, Forbes has partnered with market research company Statista to create a list of the most recommended firms for tax and accounting services in the U.S. based on surveys of tax and accounting professionals and their clients. Approximately 4,400 recommendations were considered in the final analysis. See the list below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
AOL Corp

IRA Tax Benefits: Taxes on Retirement vs. Non-Retirement Accounts

When you invest, you have many types of accounts you can choose from to put your money in. One of the first decisions to make is whether to invest in a retirement or non-retirement account. Your goal should be to find the best account type for your savings and investing...
INCOME TAX
bloombergtax.com

U.S. Treasury Proposes Registry to Crack Down on Shell Companies

Plan aimed at unmasking anonymous businesses hiding ownership. The U.S. Treasury Department has proposed a federal registry in an effort to close loopholes that have enabled terrorists, criminals and corrupt government officials to launder illicit cash through so-called shell companies. When the proposal is finalized, businesses in the U.S. will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloombergtax.com

The Legal Impact of Libor on Contracts and Business

As 2021 comes to an end, many companies will have ceased using the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, in their contracts—though some reports suggest that the one-day, one-month, six-month and one-year Libor rates may continue to be published through June 2023. The reference rate has long been used to...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
bloombergtax.com

Week in Insights: Tax Collections and Policy Changes

Over the past few months, chatter about tax collections—and specifically, how best to increase collections—has been center stage in many discussions about tax. We’ve been talking about targeted enforcement, bounties for turning in tax evaders, and even whether the Internal Revenue Service should have more access to your bank information to track down those who aren’t paying their fair share.
INCOME TAX
bloombergtax.com

Hydropower Burnishes Climate Credentials in Push for Tax Credit

Hydropower producers and some environmentalists are joining forces to push lawmakers to agree to a 30% investment tax credit to upgrade hundreds of aging dams—a policy they say would back hydropower as a next-generation clean energy resource. So far, lawmakers have come up short in putting hydropower on a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

When to expect the (possibly) last IRS child tax credit payment

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Call it a Christmas bonus from the government or the latest tax advance, but what could be the last round of child tax credits will start rolling out to families on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
INCOME TAX
Sun-Journal

Marijuana sales taxes poised to buoy states when pandemic aid runs out

When U.S. states and municipalities burn through their federal coronavirus relief money, taxes on legal weed will help blunt the budget pain. Cannabis tax revenue generated more than $2 billion in the U.S. last year and that could grow to $10 billion to $12 billion for states by 2030, exceeding tax revenue from alcohol, according to municipal-bond strategists at Barclays. This year, five states – New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Virginia and New Mexico – legalized recreational pot, bringing to 18 the number of states enacting law to regulate and tax cannabis for adult use.
HEALTH
cpajournal.com

Tax & Accounting Update

Tax & Accounting Update is provided by Thomson Reuters and based on material published on Checkpoint, its online news and research platform. The Update is a quick-reference guide to the most pressing issues coming down the regulatory and administrative pipeline. Visit https://tax.thomsonreuters.com/checkpoint-news/ for further information and daily updates. Tax News.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Most retirees must take required minimum distributions by Dec. 31

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded retirement plan participants and individual retirement account owners that payments, called required minimum distributions, must usually be taken by December 31. Required minimum distributions (RMDs) generally are minimum amounts that retirement plan account owners must withdraw annually starting with the year they reach 72 or, if later, […] The post Most retirees must take required minimum distributions by Dec. 31 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ECONOMY
Ohio Capital Journal

Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices

By William Hauk, University of South Carolina Consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November 2021 from a year earlier – the fastest rate of increase since 1982, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data published on Dec. 10, 2021. The biggest jumps during the month were in energy, used cars and clothing. The Conversation U.S. asked […] The post Why is inflation so high? Is it bad? An economist answers 3 questions about soaring consumer prices appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
BUSINESS

