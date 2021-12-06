Companies Poised to Lobby Accounting Boards Harder Over Tax Pact

Hat do business leaders want in a tax and accounting firm? Trusted advisors who can do audit and tax work as innovatively and efficiently as possible and then dish out advice on strategic planning and business process improvements. “Clients say they want partners at the table to help them attack all the challenges they’re facing,” says Sarah Belliveau, CEO of BerryDunn, an accounting and management consulting firm in Portland, Maine, that leads the New England market with $118 million in annual revenue. “To really thrive, corporations need to be resilient and agile. They’re looking for the same thing with their professional services partners,” Belliveau says. Does your tax and accounting firm stack up? For the third year, Forbes has partnered with market research company Statista to create a list of the most recommended firms for tax and accounting services in the U.S. based on surveys of tax and accounting professionals and their clients. Approximately 4,400 recommendations were considered in the final analysis. See the list below.

