Polkadot has had a very up and down year. But it’s worth noting that anyone that’s been holding it since January has some solid gains to show off. And for that reason alone, it has (as predicted) turned out to be an awesome year to be a crypto investor. Polkadot crypto is up more than 230% on the year. And there’s reason to think a bullish future lies ahead still. This Polkadot price prediction will explain why.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO