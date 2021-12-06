ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Specificity and sensitivity of an RNA targeting type III CRISPR complex coupled with a NucC endonuclease effector

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 7 days ago

Nucleic Acids Res. 2021 Dec 6:gkab1190. doi: 10.1093/nar/gkab1190. Online ahead of print. Type III CRISPR systems detect invading RNA, resulting in the activation of the enzymatic Cas10 subunit. The Cas10 cyclase domain generates cyclic oligoadenylate (cOA) second messenger molecules, activating a variety...

#Messenger Rna#Effector#Endonuclease#Crispr#Rna#Iii Crispr#Nucc#Cyclic#Cbass#Vmecmr#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Exosomes/microvesicles target SARS-CoV-2 via innate and RNA-induced immunity with PIWI-piRNA system

Life Sci Alliance. 2021 Dec 3;5(3):e202101240. doi: 10.26508/lsa.202101240. Print 2022 Mar. Murine neural stem cells (NSCs) were recently shown to release piRNA-containing exosomes/microvesicles (Ex/Mv) for exerting antiviral immunity, but it remains unknown if these Ex/Mv could target SARS-CoV-2 and whether the PIWI-piRNA system is important for these antiviral actions. Here, using in vitro infection models, we show that hypothalamic NSCs (htNSCs) Ex/Mv provided an innate immunity protection against SARS-CoV-2. Importantly, enhanced antiviral actions were achieved by using induced Ex/Mv that were derived from induced htNSCs through twice being exposed to several RNA fragments of SARS-CoV-2 genome, a process that was designed not to involve protein translation of these RNA fragments. The increased antiviral effects of these induced Ex/Mv were associated with increased expression of piRNA species some of which could predictably target SARS-CoV-2 genome. Knockout of piRNA-interacting protein PIWIL2 in htNSCs led to reductions in both innate and induced antiviral effects of Ex/Mv in targeting SARS-CoV-2. Taken together, this study demonstrates a case suggesting Ex/Mv from certain cell types have innate and adaptive immunity against SARS-CoV-2, and the PIWI-piRNA system is important for these antiviral actions.
SCIENCE
