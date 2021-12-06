ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Increase in Blood Pressure Observed During COVID-19 Pandemic

By HealthDay News
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in blood pressure (BP) observed for U.S. adults, according to a research letter published online Dec. 6 in Circulation. Luke J. Laffin, M.D., from the Heart Vascular and Thoracic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues conducted a longitudinal study involving employees and...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Study shows concerning pandemic impact on blood pressure

Results of a new Cleveland Clinic-led study show a concerning rise in blood pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers analyzed more than 450,000 people from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, finding significant increases in blood pressure even in those without hypertension. The study was published in Circulation.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJON

Tuberculosis Screenings Plunge During COVID-19 Pandemic

UNDATED -- The COVID-19 pandemic has Minnesota health officials concerned about another respiratory disease that may be flying under the radar. Sarah Gordon is the Minnesota Department of Health's State Tuberculosis Controller. She says while TB is still rare, there are active cases currently in Minnesota. TB is an airborne...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Blood Pressure#Longitudinal Study#Covid 19 Pandemic#Thoracic Institute#The Cleveland Clinic#Quest Diagnostics
Idaho8.com

Blood pressure climbed during coronavirus pandemic, especially among women, study suggests

US adults — especially women — have seen a rise in blood pressure during the coronavirus pandemic, a new study suggests. The study, published Monday in the journal Circulation, included data on 464,585 employees and their spouses or partners from several different companies who participated in employer-sponsored wellness programs by Quest Diagnostics each year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on blood pressure control: a nationwide home blood pressure monitoring study

There are concerns that hypertension control may decrease during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study evaluated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on office blood pressure (OBP) and home blood pressure monitoring (HBPM) control in a large Brazilian nationwide sample. The results of an adjusted spline analysis evaluating the trajectory of OBP and HBPM control from 01/Jan/2019 to 31/Dec/2020 among independent participants who were untreated (n"‰="‰24,227) or treated (n"‰="‰27,699) with antihypertensive medications showed a modest and transient improvement in OBP control among treated individuals, which was restricted to the early months following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Furthermore, slight reductions in OBP and HBPM values were detected in the early months following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak among treated (n"‰="‰987) participants for whom blood pressure measurements before and during the pandemic were available, but not among untreated (n"‰="‰495) participants. In conclusion, we found no major adverse influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on OBP and HBPM control in a large nationwide sample.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Pediatric Residency Education During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Pediatr Ann. 2021 Dec;50(12):e509-e514. doi: 10.3928/19382359-20211111-02. Epub 2021 Dec 1. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has had profound effects on society and, in particular, on many aspects of medical care. Residency training programs are often integral parts of our medical community and consequently have experienced changes in structure, format, and content. The conversion to virtual or online learning has been nearly universal. Decreases in common pediatric diagnoses such as respiratory syncytial virus and asthma have led to less first-hand experience for residents. Limitations designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19, such as use of personal protective equipment and group size limits, have led to fewer clinic rotations, fewer clinic sessions, and fewer patient experiences. Infections of residents themselves have led to an increase in back-up call system usage and a strain on staffing. Mandatory limits on group gatherings have also impaired camaraderie and the overall well-being of trainees. [Pediatr Ann. 2021;50(12):e509-e514.].
PUBLIC HEALTH
AHA News

Blood pressure levels rose following pandemic shutdown of 2020

Blood pressure levels rose among U.S. adults after the pandemic-related shutdowns of spring 2020, according to new research that shows women and older adults had the highest increases. The findings were published Monday in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation. "At the start of the pandemic, most people were not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

Collateral cardiovascular damage during the COVID-19 pandemic

Care pathways for ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) were interrupted during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. A new cardiac MRI study has revealed that increased total ischaemic time for patients with STEMI during major public health restrictions was associated with increased infarct size and other markers of myocardial damage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Decline in Infectious Conjunctivitis During COVID-19 Pandemic

HealthDay News — There was a population-wide decrease in the rate of infectious conjunctivitis in association with public health interventions adopted to curb COVID-19, according to a study published online Nov. 18 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Juan M. Lavista Ferres, from Microsoft Corporation in Redmond, Washington, and colleagues examined whether internet...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Increase In Peritoneal Dialysis-Related Hospitalization Rates After Telemedicine Implementation During The Covid-19 Pandemic

Nefrologia. 2021 Nov 26. doi: 10.1016/j.nefro.2021.10.008. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION AND OBJECTIVES: To minimise our peritoneal dialysis (PD) population exposure to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in April 2020 we developed and implemented a telemedicine program. In this investigation, we aimed to compare the hospitalization rates and metabolic disorders in patients undergoing PD 6 months before and after the COVID-19 pandemic and telemedicine implementation.
HEALTH SERVICES
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Is it Safe to Swim Indoors During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Results of a rapid systematic review found a lack of robust evidence on the association between the risk for SARS-CoV-2 transmission and engaging in swimming-related activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. These findings were published in BMC Infectious Diseases. In this rapid systemic review, researchers searched publication databases for studies that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

By now most people have pandemic fatigue and are over dealing with COVID, but COVID isn't done with us. Cases are rising in some areas and hospitals in a few states are starting to fill up again with COVID patients. So when will this be over? Eat This, Not That! Health talked to infectious disease experts who explained what needs to be done in order for the pandemic to end. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 symptoms at time of testing and association with positivity among outpatients tested for SARS-CoV-2

PLoS One. 2021 Dec 10;16(12):e0260879. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0260879. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection remain incompletely understood, especially among ambulatory, non-hospitalized individuals. With host factors, symptoms predictive of SARS-CoV-2 could be used to guide testing and intervention strategies. METHODS: Between March 16 and September 3, 2020, we examined the...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy