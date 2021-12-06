Evelyn Deane Weaver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Reverend Scott Slater is retiring after 21 years with the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland. Scott, who worked since 2010 as canon to the ordinary and chief of staff, is set to retire in July 2022, after the 80th General Convention of The Episcopal Church. No permanent replacement has been named, though Bishop Eugene Taylor Sutton will help fill in the position until the new bishop assister can find a new canon to the ordinary. During his time working in the church, Slater “wore many hats” and served with professionalism and a deep spiritual center. “Scott has served this diocese faithfully in...

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO