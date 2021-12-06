ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amplified parallel antigen rapid test for point-of-care salivary detection of SARS-CoV-2 with improved sensitivity

Mikrochim Acta. 2021 Dec 6;189(1):14. doi: 10.1007/s00604-021-05113-4. In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, simple, rapid, point-of-care tests not requiring trained personnel for primary care testing are essential. Saliva-based antigen rapid tests (ARTs) can fulfil this need, but these tests require overnight-fasted samples; without which independent studies have demonstrated sensitivities of only 11.7...

