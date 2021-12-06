Amplified parallel antigen rapid test for point-of-care salivary detection of SARS-CoV-2 with improved sensitivity

Silicosis is an irreversible, incurable and progressive occupational disease caused by prolonged exposure to crystalline-silica dust while working in the relevant industries. Conventionally diagnosis is done by chest radiology, often in an advanced stage as early symptoms often go unnoticed. Early detection and necessary intervention (secondary prevention) could be a realistic possible control strategy for controlling silicosis as no effective treatment is available to stop and/or reverse the pathological process. Additionally, these patients are also vulnerable to pulmonary tuberculosis, which often becomes difficult to treat and with uncertain treatment outcome. Considering India has a huge burden of silicosis and silico-tuberculosis, a rapid and inexpensive screening method was realized to be an urgent need for early detection of silicosis among silica dust exposed workers. Serum club cell protein 16 (CC16) is evidenced to be a useful proxy screening marker for early detection of silicosis as evidenced from the recent research work of ICMR-National Institute of Occupational Health (ICMR-NIOH), India. In this study a lateral-flow assay for semi-quantitative estimation of serum CC16 level was developed. The detection was performed using gold nanoparticles conjugated anti-CC16 monoclonal antibodies. A sum of 106 serum samples was tested to do the performance evaluation of the assay. A concentration of 6Â ng/ml or less produced one band, 6.1"“9Â ng/ml produced two bands, while more than 9Â ng/ml produced all the three bands at the test zone. The sensitivity of the assay was 100% while the specificity was 95%. This assay may be used as a sensitive tool for periodic screening of silica dust exposed vulnerable workers for early detection of silicosis in them.

SCIENCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO