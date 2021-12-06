ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racial/ethnic disparities in intent to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine: A nationally representative United States survey

Prev Med Rep. 2021 Dec;24:101653. doi: 10.1016/j.pmedr.2021.101653. Epub 2021 Nov 27. Black, Latino, Pacific Islander, and American Indian/Alaska Native adults are more likely than White adults to experience SARS-CoV-2-related infections, hospitalizations, and mortality. We assessed intent to be vaccinated and concerns among 7 U.S. racial/ethnic groups (1,000 Black/African American, 500 American...

IN THIS ARTICLE
