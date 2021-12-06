ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparedness for a 'no-notice' mass-casualty incident: a nuclear detonation scenario

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Int J Radiat Biol. 2021 Dec 6:1-7. doi: 10.1080/09553002.2021.2013573. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: An effective response for a mass-casualty incident requires understanding the relevant basic science and physical impact; detailed preparedness among jurisdictions; and clear, sequential response planning, including formal operational exercises, logistics, interagency and public-private coordination, rapid activation of...

www.docwirenews.com

docwirenews.com

100 years of RNA. The Diamond Jubilee of Information RNA

Postepy Biochem. 2021 Jul 16;67(3):212-222. doi: 10.18388/pb.2021_393. Print 2021 Sep 30. The year 2021 marks not only 60 years since the discovery of messenger RNA and the genetic code. Already 100 yaers passed since RNA was discovered. On the occasion of this special anniversary, we would like to recall the most important events in the history of nucleic acids that led to the above discoveries. We remind the beginning of a new era in science caused by the isolation of nuclein and then nucleic acid, whose components and properties were gradually learned, often by little-known researchers. The distinction of RNA and DNA and the analysis of their occurrence in cells made it possible to formulate the first conclusions about the functions of these compounds. Conclusions on the ratio of nitrogenous bases in DNA led to the knowledge of the structure of the double helix, triggering an avalanche of questions about the essence of transmission of genetic information. Answers began to emerge with the discovery of mRNA, and knowledge of the first three nucleotides encoding an amino acid caused a race to decipher the genetic code. The above discoveries are the foundation of molecular biology. The diamond jubilee coincided with the development of an mRNA-based vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Marietta Daily Journal

Worst tornadoes for years cause 'mass casualties' in US

Washington — A powerful storm has moved across the United States, affecting several states and resulting in deaths and damage from multiple tornadoes. Early Saturday Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear described the "most severe tornado event in Kentucky's history" and was visibly emotional when he spoke of deaths in many counties.
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of “Alien” Invasions and the Need for Planetary Biosecurity

The era of space exploration brings with it a new risk: invasion. The peril comes not from little green men arriving on flying saucers but, rather, from microbiological contamination of Earth from extraterrestrial environments and vice versa. Writing in BioScience, Anthony Ricciardi, of McGill University, and colleagues describe the dangers posed by such organisms and outline an approach to address the threat.
SCIENCE
#Preparedness#Detonation
wfxrtv.com

Russian teenager detonates bomb in Orthodox school

MOSCOW (AP) — A homemade bomb detonated in a school attached to an Orthodox convent has wounded 12 people, including a 15-year-old, Russian authorities were reported as saying said Monday. They said the suspected bomber was an 18-year-old former student of the school. The man survived and is currently...
EUROPE
BGR.com

Internet is scrambling to fix Log4Shell, the worst hack in history

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Massive data breaches have become so common that we’ve gotten numb to reports detailing another hack or 0-day exploit. That doesn’t reduce the risk of such events happening, as the cat-and-mouse game between security experts and hackers continues. As some vulnerabilities get fixed, others pop up requiring attention from product and service providers. The newest one has a name that will not mean anything to most people. They call the hack Log4Shell in security briefings, which doesn’t sound very scary. But the new 0-day attack is so significant...
INTERNET
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Learning a Triplet Embedding Distance to Represent Gleason Patterns

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:3229-3232. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630755. Gleason grade stratification is the main histological standard to determine the severity and progression of prostate cancer. Nonetheless, there is a high variability on disease diagnosis among expert pathologists (kappa lower than 0.44). End-to-end deep representations have recently deal with the automatic classification of Gleason grades, where each grade is limited to namely code high-visual-variability sharing patterns among classes. Such limitation on models may be attributed to the relatively few labels to train the representation, as well as, to the natural imbalanced sets, available in clinical scenarios. To overcome such limitation, this work introduces a new embedding representation that learns intra and inter-Gleason relationships from more challenging class samples (grades tree and fourth). The proposed strategy implements a triplet loss scheme building a hidden embedding space that correctly differentiates close Gleason levels. The proposed approach shows promising results achieving an average accuracy of 74% to differentiate between degrees three and four. For classification of all degrees, the proposed approach achieves an average accuracy of 62%.
SCIENCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Researchers Analyze Sacramento Wastewater Finding Omicron Variant

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Omicron variant in our local wastewater is now a reality for the cities of Sacramento and Merced. Scientists confirmed the discovery this week and gave public health leaders a heads up. But what exactly does this mean? A team of scientists have been monitoring the wastewater for COVID and its variants across ten cities in Northern and Central California. They’ve been doing so every day for more than a year. “Over the past week in Sacramento, we have seen three days with low concentrations of markers that are specifically associated with Omicron,” said Dr. Marlene Wolff, one of the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
docwirenews.com

Radiation Dosimetry in 177Lu-PSMA-617 Therapy

Semin Nucl Med. 2021 Dec 7:S0001-2998(21)00090-8. doi: 10.1053/j.semnuclmed.2021.11.003. Online ahead of print. Radionuclide therapy using the small molecule PSMA bound to the beta-emitting radionuclide, Lutetium-177 (177Lu-PSMA) has demonstrated efficacy and survival benefit castrate resistant metastatic disease and represents a novel new line of therapy. Whilst dosimetry was critical for early development, it was not incorporated into either the TheraP or VISION randomized studies, highlighting the difficulty of adopting dosimetry in routine clinical practice. Accumulated clinical experience has also shown that the common (and generally low grade) toxicities such as nausea, xerostomia, and cytopenias are not readily predicted on the basis of dosimetry estimates. The majority of dosimetry and clinical literature deals with the radiopharmaceutical 177Lu-PSMA-617 which displays relatively consistent patterns of retention among normal tissues and high specificity for metastatic prostate cancer phenotypes. Population dosimetry incorporating estimates to the kidneys, salivary glands, and bone marrow have been widely reported the typical range of doses is becoming well established. There is growing interest on tumor dosimetry in 177Lu-PSMA-617 therapy as an overall modest side-effect profile from primary organ retention has been observed. A focus away from normal organ dosimetry to whole body tumor dosimetry may enable early prediction of treatment failure. Given the safety of 177Lu-PSMA there is also potential to escalate administered radioactivity to further improve outcomes. Importantly, the variability of uptake between individuals, both to tumor and normal organs, has also been highlighted which provides some rationale for the utility of personalized radiation analysis to optimize treatment based on potential toxicity thresholds or tumor control. Methods to perform dosimetry using serial post treatment imaging may incorporate planar, 3D SPECT, or hybrid datasets. Reliable measurements may be obtained through either method, however, continued developments in computational analysis are better suited to fully 3D imaging; particularly in conjunction with volumetric CT to assist with alignment and contouring. Dose analysis over sequential treatment cycles is vital to understand the radiobiology of these treatments which is unique compared to external beam therapy due to dose rate, fractionation scheme, and potential for intratumoral nonuniformity.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

In silico study on radiobiological efficacy of Ac-225 and Lu-177 for PSMA-guided radiotherapy

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:4497-4500. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630297. The good efficacy of radioligand therapy (RLT) targeting prostate specific-membrane antigen (PSMA) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) has been recently demonstrated in several clinical studies. However, the treatment effect of 177Lu-PSMA-ligands is still suboptimal for a significant fraction of patients. In contrast to external beam radiotherapy, the radiation dose distribution itself is strongly influenced by the heterogeneous tumour microenvironment. Although microdosimetry is critical for RLT treatment outcome, it is difficult to clinically or experimentally establish the quantitative relation. We propose an in silico approach to quantitatively investigate the microdosimetry and its influence on treatment outcome for PSMA-directed RLT of two different radioisotopes 177Lu and 225 Ac. The ultimate goal is optimize the combined 177 Lu and 225 Ac-PSMA therapy and maximize the anti-tumour effect, while minimizing irradiation of off-target tissues.Clinical relevance- With the proposed hybrid model we show that 177Lu-PSMA-ligands treatment assures a more homogeneously distributed dose and a lower dependency of the treatment outcome on the domain vascularisation. On the other hand, the 225Ac-PSMA-ligands treatment shows a much stronger efficacy in killing tumor cells with an equivalent mean dose distribution even in an hypoxic environment.
CANCER
AFP

Severe weather 'new normal,' US emergency chief warns after tornadoes

More powerful, destructive, and deadlier storms will be the "new normal" as the effects of climate change take root, the top US emergency management official said Sunday after massive tornadoes ravaged six states. Meteorologists and other scientists have long warned of the growing intensity of weather events like storms, fires and flooding. But the crisis hit home in a terrifying way overnight Friday into Saturday when more than two dozen twisters raked across large swaths of the American heartland, leaving more than 90 people dead, dozens missing and communities in ruin. "This is going to be our new normal," Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN's "State of the Union" as she did a round of national Sunday morning talk shows before she headed to Kentucky to assess the damage and help coordinate the federal response.
ENVIRONMENT
docwirenews.com

Design and Implementation of an Instrumented Data Glove that measures Kinematics and Dynamics of Human Hand

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:7229-7232. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630204. Human hands are versatile biomechanical architectures that can perform simple movements such as grasping to complicated movements such as playing a musical instrument. Such extremely dependable and useful parts of the human body can be debilitated due to movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, stroke, spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy. In such cases, precisely measuring the residual or abnormal hand function becomes a critical assessment to help clinicians and physical therapists in diagnosis, treatment and in prescribing appropriate prosthetics or rehabilitation therapies. The current methodologies used to measure abnormal or residual hand function are either paperbased scales that are prone to human error or expensive motion tracking systems. The cost and complexity restrict the usability of these methods in clinical environments. In this paper we present a low-cost instrumented glove that can measure kinematics and dynamics of human hand, by leveraging the recent advances in 3D printing technologies and flexible sensors.
TECHNOLOGY
docwirenews.com

Serological responses and vaccine effectiveness for extended COVID-19 vaccine schedules in England

Nat Commun. 2021 Dec 10;12(1):7217. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27410-5. The UK prioritised delivery of the first dose of BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech) and AZD1222 (AstraZeneca) vaccines by extending the interval between doses up to 12 weeks. In 750 participants aged 50-89 years, we here compare serological responses after BNT162b2 and AZD1222 vaccination with varying dose intervals, and evaluate these against real-world national vaccine effectiveness (VE) estimates against COVID-19 in England. We show that antibody levels 14-35 days after dose two are higher in BNT162b2 recipients with an extended vaccine interval (65-84 days) compared with those vaccinated with a standard (19-29 days) interval. Following the extended schedule, antibody levels were 6-fold higher at 14-35 days post dose 2 for BNT162b2 than AZD1222. For both vaccines, VE was higher across all age-groups from 14 days after dose two compared to one dose, but the magnitude varied with dose interval. Higher dose two VE was observed with >6 week interval between BNT162b2 doses compared to the standard schedule. Our findings suggest higher effectiveness against infection using an extended vaccine schedule. Given global vaccine constraints these results are relevant to policymakers.
PUBLIC HEALTH

