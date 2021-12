Every week the Blue Zone gives you our can't-lose prop bets for the upcoming football game:. Remember how exciting the beginning of the season was? After three straight September wins by the Blue Devils, the fans in the Wallace Wade crowd still had twinkles in their eyes. Well, a lot has changed in the months since. October and November turned into a victory drought, with the Blue Devils' conference schedule turning into a seven-game losing streak. With the worst record in the ACC, the Blue Devils' last matchup this season will be their competition against Miami (6-5, 4-3 in the ACC) Saturday at 12:30 pm.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO