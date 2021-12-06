ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Postoperative MRI Findings Following Conventional and Extralevator Abdominoperineal Excision in Low Rectal Cancer

 7 days ago

Front Surg. 2021 Nov 16;8:771107. doi: 10.3389/fsurg.2021.771107. eCollection 2021. Aim: The disparity in outcomes for low rectal cancer may reflect differences in operative approach and quality. The extralevator abdominoperineal excision (ELAPE) was developed to reduce margin involvement in low rectal cancers by widening the excision of the conventional abdominoperineal excision (c-APE)...

