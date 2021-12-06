ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The COVID-19 Healthcare Personnel Study (CHPS): Overview, Methods, and Preliminary Findings

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

J Neurosurg Anesthesiol. 2022 Jan 1;34(1):148-151. doi: 10.1097/ANA.0000000000000813. INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 Healthcare Personnel Study (CHPS) was designed to assess adverse short-term and long-term physical and mental health impacts of the...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KRQE News 13

Study finds apparent increase in Myopericarditis after Covid-19 Vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new analysis published in The American Journal of Cardiology has revealed a possible link between Covid-19 vaccines and an elevated risk of Myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to CDC data about 2,300 reports of myocarditis occurred from 1990 to...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 symptoms at time of testing and association with positivity among outpatients tested for SARS-CoV-2

PLoS One. 2021 Dec 10;16(12):e0260879. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0260879. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection remain incompletely understood, especially among ambulatory, non-hospitalized individuals. With host factors, symptoms predictive of SARS-CoV-2 could be used to guide testing and intervention strategies. METHODS: Between March 16 and September 3, 2020, we examined the...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Analysing COVID-19 outcomes in the context of the 2019 Global Health Security (GHS) Index

BMJ Glob Health. 2021 Dec;6(12):e007581. doi: 10.1136/bmjgh-2021-007581. INTRODUCTION: The Global Health Security Index benchmarks countries’ capacities to carry out the functions necessary to prevent, detect and respond to biological threats. The COVID-19 pandemic served as an opportunity to evaluate whether the Index contained the correct array of variables that influence countries’ abilities to respond to these threats; assess additional variables that may influence preparedness; and examine how the impact of preparedness components change during public health crises.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Covid 19#Mental Health#Pmid
docwirenews.com

Resource requirements in the surgical treatment of COVID-19 patients at a university clinic of maximum care

Chirurg. 2021 Dec 10. doi: 10.1007/s00104-021-01547-x. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Surgical procedures in patients suffering from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‑19) are possible under strict hygiene and protective measures and are currently carried out regularly. This study examined how much additional work this involves. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A structured...
HEALTH SERVICES
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Moderna vaccine a bit better against COVID-19 than Pfizer, study finds

In the first head-to-head comparison of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, Moderna edged out its competition with a 21% lower risk of infection and a 41% lower risk of hospitalization over 24 weeks, according to a study yesterday in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). A team...
INDUSTRY
docwirenews.com

Circulating ubiquitous RNA, a highly predictive and prognostic biomarker in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Clin Infect Dis. 2021 Dec 11:ciab997. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciab997. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Approximately 15-30% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients develop acute respiratory distress syndrome, systemic tissue injury, and/or multi-organ failure leading to death in around 45% of cases. There is a clear need for biomarkers which quantify tissue injury, predict clinical outcomes and guide the clinical management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Why Re-Invent the Wheel? Social Network Approaches Can Be Used to Mitigate SARS-CoV-2 Related Disparities in Latinx Seasonal Farmworkers

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Dec 2;18(23):12709. doi: 10.3390/ijerph182312709. Latinx seasonal farmworkers are essential workers and are at elevated risk for SARS-CoV-2 in the United States. Risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 are unique to this population and include crowded living conditions, isolated social networks, and exploitative working environments. The circumstances and cultural values of Latinx seasonal farmworkers pose a unique challenge to public health authorities working to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2. This community is in dire need of urgent public health research to identify opportunities to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission: social network methods could be the solution. Using previously collected and new information provided by a team of experts, this commentary provides a brief description of Latinx seasonal farmworker disparities that affect tracking and treating SARS-CoV-2 in this important group, the challenges introduced by SARS-CoV-2, and how social network approaches learned from other infectious disease prevention strategies can address these disparities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
docwirenews.com

College Students' Sense of Belonging and Mental Health Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

J Adolesc Health. 2021 Dec 7:S1054-139X(21)00503-6. doi: 10.1016/j.jadohealth.2021.10.010. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Social isolation, anxiety, and depression have significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic among college students. We examine a key protective factor-students’ sense of belonging with their college-to understand (1) how belongingness varies overall and for key sociodemographic groups (first-generation, underrepresented racial/ethnic minority students, first-year students) amidst COVID-19 and (2) if feelings of belonging buffer students from adverse mental health in college.
MENTAL HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Impact of visceral fat on the prognosis of coronavirus disease 2019: an observational cohort study

BMC Infect Dis. 2021 Dec 10;21(1):1240. doi: 10.1186/s12879-021-06958-z. BACKGROUND: Clarification of the risk factors for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) severity is strongly warranted for global health. Recent studies have indicated that elevated body mass index (BMI) is associated with unfavorable progression of COVID-19. This is assumed to be due to excessive deposition of visceral adipose tissue (VAT); however, the evidence investigating the association between intra-abdominal fat and COVID-19 prognosis is sparse. We therefore investigated whether measuring the amount of intra-abdominal fat is useful to predict the prognosis of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

COVID-19 booster lowers mortality risk by 90%, Israeli study finds

The odds of dying from COVID-19 are 90% lower for seniors who have received a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least five months after a second dose, a large study conducted during one country’s delta surge has found. Investigators from Israel compared the mortality rate from COVID-19...
WORLD
abccolumbia.com

Study finds most cases of myocarditis in kids after COVID-19 vaccines resolved quickly

CNN– A new study found most cases of heart inflammation in young people after the COVID-19 vaccine were mild and resolved quickly. Researchers studied 139 cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation. Nearly all of the patients started showing symptoms after the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The most common symptom was chest pain, followed by fever and shortness of breath.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Knowledge and attitude of Saudi Arabian citizens towards telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic

Int Health. 2021 Dec 3:ihab082. doi: 10.1093/inthealth/ihab082. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The objective of this study was to investigate the knowledge and attitudes of Saudi Arabian citizens towards telemedicine during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was designed to carry out this study. The electronic...
WORLD
docwirenews.com

A close-up view of dynamic biomarkers in the setting of COVID-19: Striking focus on cardiovascular system

J Cell Mol Med. 2021 Dec 11. doi: 10.1111/jcmm.17122. Online ahead of print. Based on the recent reports, cardiovascular events encompass a large portion of the mortality caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which drawn cardiologists into the management of the admitted ill patients. Given that common laboratory values may provide key insights into the illness caused by the life-threatening SARS-CoV-2 virus, it would be more helpful for screening, clinical management and on-time therapeutic strategies. Commensurate with these issues, this review article aimed to discuss the dynamic changes of the common laboratory parameters during COVID-19 and their association with cardiovascular diseases. Besides, the values that changed in the early stage of the disease were considered and monitored during the recovery process. The time required for returning biomarkers to basal levels was also discussed. Finally, of particular interest, we tended to abridge the latest updates regarding the cardiovascular biomarkers as prognostic and diagnostic criteria to determine the severity of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Pediatric Residency Education During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Pediatr Ann. 2021 Dec;50(12):e509-e514. doi: 10.3928/19382359-20211111-02. Epub 2021 Dec 1. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has had profound effects on society and, in particular, on many aspects of medical care. Residency training programs are often integral parts of our medical community and consequently have experienced changes in structure, format, and content. The conversion to virtual or online learning has been nearly universal. Decreases in common pediatric diagnoses such as respiratory syncytial virus and asthma have led to less first-hand experience for residents. Limitations designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19, such as use of personal protective equipment and group size limits, have led to fewer clinic rotations, fewer clinic sessions, and fewer patient experiences. Infections of residents themselves have led to an increase in back-up call system usage and a strain on staffing. Mandatory limits on group gatherings have also impaired camaraderie and the overall well-being of trainees. [Pediatr Ann. 2021;50(12):e509-e514.].
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Sequential delivery of LAIV and SARS-CoV-2 in the ferret model can reduce SARS-CoV-2 shedding and does not result in enhanced lung pathology

J Infect Dis. 2021 Dec 11:jiab594. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiab594. Online ahead of print. Co-circulation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses could pose unpredictable risks to health systems globally, with recent studies suggesting more severe disease outcomes in co-infected patients. The initial lack of a readily available COVID-19 vaccine has reinforced the importance of influenza vaccine programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV) is an important tool in protecting against influenza, particularly in children. However, it is unknown whether LAIV administration influences the outcomes of acute SARS-CoV-2 infection or disease. To investigate this, quadrivalent LAIV was administered to ferrets 3 days pre- or post-SARS-CoV-2 infection. LAIV administration did not exacerbate SARS-CoV-2 disease course or lung pathology with either regimen. Additionally, LAIV administered prior to SARS-CoV-2 infection significantly reduced SARS-CoV-2 replication and shedding in the upper respiratory tract. This study demonstrated that LAIV administration in close proximity to SARS-CoV-2 infection does not exacerbate mild disease and can reduce SARS-CoV-2 shedding.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 in pregnancy by race and ethnicity: Implications for development of a vaccination strategy

Womens Health (Lond). 2021 Jan-Dec;17:17455065211063300. doi: 10.1177/17455065211063300. OBJECTIVE: COVID-19 and associated morbidity and mortality has disproportionately affected minoritized populations. The epidemiology of spread of COVID-19 among pregnant women by race/ethnicity is not well described. Using data from a large healthcare system in California, we estimated prevalence and spread during pregnancy and recommend a vaccination approach based on minimizing adverse outcomes.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy