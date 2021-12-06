Envisioning Nursing Education for a Post-COVID-19 World: Qualitative Findings From the Frontline

Some people with disabilities have severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, if they live in a group setting, or because of systemic health and social inequities. CDC recommends that all people age 5 and older receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Adults with disabilities are less likely to report hesitancy about getting vaccinated; yet, are more likely to report experiencing difficulties obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine than adults without a disability. It is critical to ensure that people with disabilities are able to access COVID-19 vaccines to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO