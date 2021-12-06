ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Envisioning Nursing Education for a Post-COVID-19 World: Qualitative Findings From the Frontline

J Nurs Educ. 2021 Dec;60(12):668-673. doi: 10.3928/01484834-20211004-03. Epub 2021 Dec 1. BACKGROUND: This study sought to qualitatively describe the implications of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on nursing education and provide recommendations for curricular changes...

Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

It's not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the "toxicity" of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

On the frontlines: Lessons in critical care nursing from the COVID-19 pandemic

Since March of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has put an unprecedented strain on the American health care system as large surges of intensive care unit patients overwhelmed hospitals. Facing this challenge, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) expanded ICU capacity by 93 percent and maintained surge conditions during the nine weeks in the spring of 2020.
HEALTH SERVICES
#Nursing Care#Covid 19#Frontline#Transgender#Nursing Education#Asian#Native American
cdc.gov

Building Back Better: Toward a disability-inclusive, accessible, and sustainable post COVID-19 world

Some people with disabilities have severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, if they live in a group setting, or because of systemic health and social inequities. CDC recommends that all people age 5 and older receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Adults with disabilities are less likely to report hesitancy about getting vaccinated; yet, are more likely to report experiencing difficulties obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine than adults without a disability. It is critical to ensure that people with disabilities are able to access COVID-19 vaccines to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid contact: Double vaccinated will have to take daily lateral flow tests

People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Resource requirements in the surgical treatment of COVID-19 patients at a university clinic of maximum care

Chirurg. 2021 Dec 10. doi: 10.1007/s00104-021-01547-x. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Surgical procedures in patients suffering from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‑19) are possible under strict hygiene and protective measures and are currently carried out regularly. This study examined how much additional work this involves. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A structured...
HEALTH SERVICES
docwirenews.com

Measuring the Protective Effect of Health Insurance Coverage on Out-of-Pocket Expenditures During the COVID-19 Pandemic in the Peruvian Population

Int J Health Policy Manag. 2021 Nov 7. doi: 10.34172/ijhpm.2021.154. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Health insurance coverage is expected to protect individuals from out-of-pocket (OOP) expenditures, potentially preventing them from falling into poverty. However, to date, the effect of health insurance on OOP spending during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has not been fully explored. This study aimed to estimate differences in the proportion and the amount of OOP expenditures among Peruvians during the pre- and post-mandatory lockdown response to COVID-19 in 2020 according to the health insurance coverage status.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marquettewire.org

PATEL: Nurses, frontline workers deserve higher pay

When COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020, people were advised to stay at home to prevent the spread of the life-threatening virus. That is, everyone except for essential workers, such as health care workers, protective service workers and grocery store workers. Health...
LABOR ISSUES
dailynurse.com

ICU Nurse/Photographer Documents COVID Frontlines at UAB

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many hospitals tightened restrictions on visitors and who could access certain areas. This meant that no photographers, videographers, or others could visually document what was happening inside COVID-19 intensive care units. However, one UAB Medicine nurse answered the call and provided Birmingham,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
whatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island nonprofits on the frontline of responding to COVID-19 can apply for $4.5 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funding

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Foundation today announced that nonprofits on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for $4.5 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funding. “Nonprofits have had an immeasurable impact on our communities during this pandemic, and we must make sure they get...
CHARITIES
natureworldnews.com

6 Career Options to Consider in a Post-COVID-19 World

The world of work is changing. COVID-19 has introduced a new phase in the development of artificial intelligence and automation, leading to a fundamental transformation of our economic activity. As a result, many people are unsure about what career options will be available or if they should even pursue one at all. Here, we have gathered six different careers that may be worth considering when exploring your future endeavors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Why Re-Invent the Wheel? Social Network Approaches Can Be Used to Mitigate SARS-CoV-2 Related Disparities in Latinx Seasonal Farmworkers

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Dec 2;18(23):12709. doi: 10.3390/ijerph182312709. Latinx seasonal farmworkers are essential workers and are at elevated risk for SARS-CoV-2 in the United States. Risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 are unique to this population and include crowded living conditions, isolated social networks, and exploitative working environments. The circumstances and cultural values of Latinx seasonal farmworkers pose a unique challenge to public health authorities working to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2. This community is in dire need of urgent public health research to identify opportunities to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission: social network methods could be the solution. Using previously collected and new information provided by a team of experts, this commentary provides a brief description of Latinx seasonal farmworker disparities that affect tracking and treating SARS-CoV-2 in this important group, the challenges introduced by SARS-CoV-2, and how social network approaches learned from other infectious disease prevention strategies can address these disparities.
PUBLIC HEALTH

