Mental Health

COVID-19 and the spinal cord injury community: Concerns about medical rationing and social isolation

Rehabil Psychol. 2021 Nov;66(4):373-379. doi: 10.1037/rep0000407. PURPOSE/OBJECTIVE: To provide a descriptive account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the spinal cord injury (SCI) community focused on participants’ concerns about medical discrimination and medical rationing, the impact of the pandemic on access to personal care attendants and medical supplies, and...

