ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

NMDAR1 autoantibodies amplify behavioral phenotypes of genetic white matter inflammation: a mild encephalitis model with neuropsychiatric relevance

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Mol Psychiatry. 2021 Dec 6. doi: 10.1038/s41380-021-01392-8. Online ahead of print. Encephalitis has an estimated prevalence of ≤0.01%. Even with extensive diagnostic work-up, an infectious etiology is identified or suspected in <50% of cases, suggesting a role for etiologically unclear, noninfectious processes. Mild encephalitis runs frequently unnoticed, despite slight neuroinflammation detectable...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Microglia and monocytes in inflammatory CNS disease: integrating phenotype and function

Acta Neuropathol. 2021 Dec 1. doi: 10.1007/s00401-021-02384-2. Online ahead of print. In neurological diseases, the actions of microglia, the resident myeloid cells of the CNS parenchyma, may diverge from, or intersect with, those of recruited monocytes to drive immune-mediated pathology. However, defining the precise roles of each cell type has historically been impeded by the lack of discriminating markers and experimental systems capable of accurately identifying them. Our ability to distinguish microglia from monocytes in neuroinflammation has advanced with single-cell technologies, new markers and drugs that identify and deplete them, respectively. Nevertheless, the focus of individual studies on particular cell types, diseases or experimental approaches has limited our ability to connect phenotype and function more widely and across diverse CNS pathologies. Here, we critically review, tabulate and integrate the disease-specific functions and immune profiles of microglia and monocytes to provide a comprehensive atlas of myeloid responses in viral encephalitis, demyelination, neurodegeneration and ischemic injury. In emphasizing the differential roles of microglia and monocytes in the severe neuroinflammatory disease of viral encephalitis, we connect inflammatory pathways common to equally incapacitating diseases with less severe inflammation. We examine these findings in the context of human studies and highlight the benefits and inherent limitations of animal models that may impede or facilitate clinical translation. This enables us to highlight common and contrasting, non-redundant and often opposing roles of microglia and monocytes in disease that could be targeted therapeutically.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Myelin Quantification in White Matter Pathology of Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Post-Mortem Brain Samples: A New Approach for Quantifying Remyelination

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Nov 23;22(23):12634. doi: 10.3390/ijms222312634. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a demyelinating and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system (CNS). Repair through remyelination can be extensive, but quantification of remyelination remains challenging. To date, no method for standardized digital quantification of remyelination of MS lesions exists. This methodological study aims to present and validate a novel standardized method for myelin quantification in progressive MS brains to study myelin content more precisely. Fifty-five MS lesions in 32 tissue blocks from 14 progressive MS cases and five tissue blocks from 5 non-neurological controls were sampled. MS lesions were selected by macroscopic investigation of WM by standard histopathological methods. Tissue sections were stained for myelin with luxol fast blue (LFB) and histological assessment of de- or remyelination was performed by light microscopy. The myelin quantity was estimated with a novel myelin quantification method (MQM) in ImageJ. Three independent raters applied the MQM and the inter-rater reliability was calculated. We extended the method to diffusely appearing white matter (DAWM) and encephalitis to test potential wider applicability of the method. Inter-rater agreement was excellent (ICC = 0.96) and there was a high reliability with a lower- and upper limit of agreement up to -5.93% to 18.43% variation in myelin quantity. This study builds on the established concepts of histopathological semi-quantitative assessment of myelin and adds a novel, reliable and accurate quantitative measurement tool for the assessment of myelination in human post-mortem samples.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Sequential delivery of LAIV and SARS-CoV-2 in the ferret model can reduce SARS-CoV-2 shedding and does not result in enhanced lung pathology

J Infect Dis. 2021 Dec 11:jiab594. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiab594. Online ahead of print. Co-circulation of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses could pose unpredictable risks to health systems globally, with recent studies suggesting more severe disease outcomes in co-infected patients. The initial lack of a readily available COVID-19 vaccine has reinforced the importance of influenza vaccine programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Live Attenuated Influenza Vaccine (LAIV) is an important tool in protecting against influenza, particularly in children. However, it is unknown whether LAIV administration influences the outcomes of acute SARS-CoV-2 infection or disease. To investigate this, quadrivalent LAIV was administered to ferrets 3 days pre- or post-SARS-CoV-2 infection. LAIV administration did not exacerbate SARS-CoV-2 disease course or lung pathology with either regimen. Additionally, LAIV administered prior to SARS-CoV-2 infection significantly reduced SARS-CoV-2 replication and shedding in the upper respiratory tract. This study demonstrated that LAIV administration in close proximity to SARS-CoV-2 infection does not exacerbate mild disease and can reduce SARS-CoV-2 shedding.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Geometry Factor Determination for Tetrapolar Impedance Sensor Probes

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:6800-6805. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9629757. Even after successful tumor resection, cancer recurrence remains an important issue for bladder tumors. Intra-operative tissue differentiation can help for diagnostic purposes as well as for ensuring that all cancerous cells are completely removed, therefore, decreasing the risk of recurrence. It has been shown that the electrical properties of tumors differ from healthy tissue due to an altered physiology. This work investigates three sensor configurations to measure the impedance of tissue. Each relies on a four terminal measurement and has a distinct electrode arrangement either inline or as a square. Analytical expressions to calculate the geometry factor of each sensor based on Laplace’s equation are derived. The results are verified experimentally and in a finite element simulation. Furthermore, several measurements on pig bladders, both fresh and from frozen storage, are carried out with each sensor.It is shown that the calculated and simulated geometry factors yield the same results and are suitable and uncomplicated methods to determine the geometry factor without an experimental setup. These methods also allow for sensor optimization by knowing the measured potentials before the actual fabrication of the sensor. Moreover, conductivity values close to listed data are obtained for pig bladders, which validates the sensors. Ultimately, the square electrode configuration turns out to be a valid option for minimally invasive sensors, which are necessary for the envisaged application of transurethral bladder cancer diagnostics and surgery. This arrangement both assures reliable data and allows for easier miniaturization than the inline electrode placement.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phenotype#Encephalitis#Inflammation#White Matter#Episodic Memory#Oligodendroglial Nmdar
docwirenews.com

In silico study on radiobiological efficacy of Ac-225 and Lu-177 for PSMA-guided radiotherapy

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:4497-4500. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630297. The good efficacy of radioligand therapy (RLT) targeting prostate specific-membrane antigen (PSMA) for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) has been recently demonstrated in several clinical studies. However, the treatment effect of 177Lu-PSMA-ligands is still suboptimal for a significant fraction of patients. In contrast to external beam radiotherapy, the radiation dose distribution itself is strongly influenced by the heterogeneous tumour microenvironment. Although microdosimetry is critical for RLT treatment outcome, it is difficult to clinically or experimentally establish the quantitative relation. We propose an in silico approach to quantitatively investigate the microdosimetry and its influence on treatment outcome for PSMA-directed RLT of two different radioisotopes 177Lu and 225 Ac. The ultimate goal is optimize the combined 177 Lu and 225 Ac-PSMA therapy and maximize the anti-tumour effect, while minimizing irradiation of off-target tissues.Clinical relevance- With the proposed hybrid model we show that 177Lu-PSMA-ligands treatment assures a more homogeneously distributed dose and a lower dependency of the treatment outcome on the domain vascularisation. On the other hand, the 225Ac-PSMA-ligands treatment shows a much stronger efficacy in killing tumor cells with an equivalent mean dose distribution even in an hypoxic environment.
CANCER
bioworld.com

DREADD approach calms neuropsychiatric dread circuits in primates

Investigators at the University of Wisconsin have decreased anxiety-related behaviors in monkeys with an anxious temperament by treating them with a combination of gene therapy and low doses of the atypical antipsychotic drug clozapine, which is approved for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder. Their work appeared in the...
MENTAL HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Differential Role of p53 in Oligodendrocyte Survival in Response to Various Stresses: Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis, Cuprizone Intoxication or White Matter Stroke

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Nov 26;22(23):12811. doi: 10.3390/ijms222312811. Promoting oligodendrocyte viability has been proposed as a therapeutic strategy for alleviating many neuronal diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and stroke. However, molecular pathways critical for oligodendrocyte survival under various stresses are still not well known. p53 is a strong tumor suppressor and regulates cell cycle, DNA repair and cell death. Our previous studies have shown that p53 plays an important role in promoting neuronal survival after insults, but its specific role in oligodendrocyte survival is not known. Here, we constructed the mice with oligodendrocyte-specific p53 loss by crossing TRP53flox/flox mice and CNP-cre mice, and found that p53 was dispensable for oligodendrocyte differentiation and myelin formation under physiological condition. In the experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) model, p53 loss of function, specifically in oligodendrocytes, did not affect the EAE disease severity and had no effect on demyelination in the spinal cord of the mice. Interestingly, p53 deficiency in oligodendrocytes significantly attenuated the demyelination of corpus callosum and alleviated the functional impairment of motor coordination and spatial memory in the cuprizone demyelination model. Moreover, the oligodendrocyte-specific loss of p53 provided protection against subcortical white matter damage and mitigated recognition memory impairment in mice in the white matter stroke model. These results suggest that p53 plays different roles in the brain and spinal cord or in response to various stresses. Thus, p53 may be a therapeutic target for oligodendrocyte prevention in specific brain injuries, such as white matter stroke and multiple sclerosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 symptoms at time of testing and association with positivity among outpatients tested for SARS-CoV-2

PLoS One. 2021 Dec 10;16(12):e0260879. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0260879. eCollection 2021. INTRODUCTION: Symptoms associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection remain incompletely understood, especially among ambulatory, non-hospitalized individuals. With host factors, symptoms predictive of SARS-CoV-2 could be used to guide testing and intervention strategies. METHODS: Between March 16 and September 3, 2020, we examined the...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
docwirenews.com

Anakinra reduces lung inflammation in experimental acute lung injury

Immun Inflamm Dis. 2021 Dec 9. doi: 10.1002/iid3.548. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a severe form of acute lung injury (ALI) resulting in life-threatening hypoxaemia. Although ARDS can be caused by a variety of pathogens or major trauma, it is best known as the major cause of mortality in COVID-19 patients. Since ARDS is often associated with dysregulated inflammatory immune responses, immunomodulatory approaches represent a possible treatment option. The objective of this study was to evaluate the therapeutic potential of interleukin (IL)-1 blockade using Anakinra in a mouse model of lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced ALI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen and Esterase Dual Responsive Camptothecin-Oligopeptide Self-Assembled Nanoparticles for Efficient Anticancer Drug Delivery

Int J Nanomedicine. 2021 Dec 3;16:7959-7974. doi: 10.2147/IJN.S331060. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: The clinical utility of camptothecin (CPT) is restricted by poor aqueous solubility, high lipophilicity, active lactone ring instability, and off-targeted toxicities. We report here a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) and esterase dual responsive self-assembled nanoparticles (CPT-WT-H NPs) for highly efficient CPT delivery and effective cancer therapy.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Circulating ubiquitous RNA, a highly predictive and prognostic biomarker in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Clin Infect Dis. 2021 Dec 11:ciab997. doi: 10.1093/cid/ciab997. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Approximately 15-30% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients develop acute respiratory distress syndrome, systemic tissue injury, and/or multi-organ failure leading to death in around 45% of cases. There is a clear need for biomarkers which quantify tissue injury, predict clinical outcomes and guide the clinical management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Using imputation to provide harmonized longitudinal measures of cognition across AIBL and ADNI

Sci Rep. 2021 Dec 10;11(1):23788. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-02827-6. To improve understanding of Alzheimer’s disease, large observational studies are needed to increase power for more nuanced analyses. Combining data across existing observational studies represents one solution. However, the disparity of such datasets makes this a non-trivial task. Here, a machine learning approach was applied to impute longitudinal neuropsychological test scores across two observational studies, namely the Australian Imaging, Biomarkers and Lifestyle Study (AIBL) and the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) providing an overall harmonised dataset. MissForest, a machine learning algorithm, capitalises on the underlying structure and relationships of data to impute test scores not measured in one study aligning it to the other study. Results demonstrated that simulated missing values from one dataset could be accurately imputed, and that imputation of actual missing data in one dataset showed comparable discrimination (p < 0.001) for clinical classification to measured data in the other dataset. Further, the increased power of the overall harmonised dataset was demonstrated by observing a significant association between CVLT-II test scores (imputed for ADNI) with PET Amyloid-β in MCI APOE-ε4 homozygotes in the imputed data (N = 65) but not for the original AIBL dataset (N = 11). These results suggest that MissForest can provide a practical solution for data harmonization using imputation across studies to improve power for more nuanced analyses.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Therapeutic Effects of Physical Exercise and the Mesenchymal Stem Cell Secretome by Modulating Neuroinflammatory Response in Multiple Sclerosis

Curr Stem Cell Res Ther. 2021 Dec 9. doi: 10.2174/1574888X16666211209155333. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a neurodegenerative, demyelinating, and chronic inflammatory disease characterized by central nervous system (CNS) lesions that lead to high levels of disability and severe physical and cognitive disturbances. Conventional therapies are not enough to control the neuroinflammatory process in MS and are not able to inhibit ongoing damage to the CNS. Thus, the secretome of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC-S) has been postulated as a potential therapy that could mitigate symptoms and disease progression. We considered that its combination with physical exercise (EX) could induce superior effects and increase the MSC-S effectiveness in this condition. Recent studies have revealed that both EX and MSC-S share similar mechanisms of action that mitigate auto-reactive T cell infiltration, regulate the local inflammatory response, modulate the proinflammatory profile of glial cells, and reduce neuronal damage. Clinical and experimental studies have reported that these treatments in an isolated way also improve myelination, regeneration, promote the release of neurotrophic factors, and increase the recruitment of endogenous stem cells. Together, these effects reduce disease progression and improve patient functionality. Despite these results, the combination of these methods has not yet been studied in MS. In this review, we focus on molecular elements and cellular responses induced by these treatments in a separate way, showing their beneficial effects in the control of symptoms and disease progression in MS, as well as indicating their contribution in clinical fields. In addition, we propose the combined use of EX and MSC-S as a strategy to boost their reparative and immunomodulatory effects in this condition, combining their benefits on synaptogenesis, neurogenesis, remyelination, and neuroinflammatory response. The findings here reported are based on the scientific evidence and our professional experience that will bring significant progress to regenerative medicine to deal with this condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Virus-inspired hollow mesoporous gadolinium-bismuth nanotheranostics for magnetic resonance imaging-guided synergistic photodynamic-radiotherapy

Adv Healthc Mater. 2021 Dec 10:e2102060. doi: 10.1002/adhm.202102060. Online ahead of print. The anti-tumor efficacy of single photodynamic therapy (PDT) and radiotherapy (RT) has been greatly affected by inadequate tumor uptake of photo/radiation sensitizers, limited laser penetration depth, and radiation sickness caused by high doses of X-rays. Here, we report a biomimetic coronavirus-inspired hollow mesoporous gadolinium/bismuth nanocarrier loaded with a new NIR photosensitizer HB (referred to as [email protected]HMBi-Gd) for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided synergistic photodynamic-RT. [email protected] displayed a faster cellular uptake rate than the conventional spherical HMBi-Gd loaded with HB ([email protected]) because of the rough surface-enhanced adhesion. After intravenous injection, [email protected] was efficiently delivered to the tumor and rapidly invaded the tumor cells by surface spikes. Interestingly, lysosomal acidity could trigger the degradation of VHMBi-Gd to produce ultrasmall nanoparticles to amplify the X-ray attenuation ability and enhance MRI contrast and radiosensitization. Under laser and X-ray irradiation, [email protected] significantly enhanced 1 O2 generation from HB to induce activation of caspase 9/3 and inhibition of C-myc, while enhancing hydroxyl radical generation from Bi2 O3 to induce intense DNA breakage. By synergistically inducing cell apoptosis by distinct reactive oxygen species (ROS), [email protected] exhibited superior anticancer efficacy with ∼90% tumor inhibition. We envision that biomimetic virus-inspired hollow hybrid metal nanoparticles could provide a promising strategy for imaging-guided synergistic photodynamic-RT. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Learning a Triplet Embedding Distance to Represent Gleason Patterns

Annu Int Conf IEEE Eng Med Biol Soc. 2021 Nov;2021:3229-3232. doi: 10.1109/EMBC46164.2021.9630755. Gleason grade stratification is the main histological standard to determine the severity and progression of prostate cancer. Nonetheless, there is a high variability on disease diagnosis among expert pathologists (kappa lower than 0.44). End-to-end deep representations have recently deal with the automatic classification of Gleason grades, where each grade is limited to namely code high-visual-variability sharing patterns among classes. Such limitation on models may be attributed to the relatively few labels to train the representation, as well as, to the natural imbalanced sets, available in clinical scenarios. To overcome such limitation, this work introduces a new embedding representation that learns intra and inter-Gleason relationships from more challenging class samples (grades tree and fourth). The proposed strategy implements a triplet loss scheme building a hidden embedding space that correctly differentiates close Gleason levels. The proposed approach shows promising results achieving an average accuracy of 74% to differentiate between degrees three and four. For classification of all degrees, the proposed approach achieves an average accuracy of 62%.
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Omicron's Possible Genetic Links to the Common Cold: Does It Matter?

In this video, David Aronoff, MD, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, discusses recent studies of genetic links between the Omicron variant and the common cold, and what this could mean for Omicron's transmissibility. Following is a transcript of his remarks:. Well,...
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Biliary Atresia: Clinical Phenotypes and Aetiological Heterogeneity

J Clin Med. 2021 Dec 1;10(23):5675. doi: 10.3390/jcm10235675. Biliary atresia (BA) is an obliterative condition of the biliary tract that presents with persistent jaundice and pale stools typically in the first few weeks of life. While this phenotypic signature may be broadly similar by the time of presentation, it is likely that this is only the final common pathway with a number of possible preceding causative factors and disparate pathogenic mechanisms-i.e., aetiological heterogeneity. Certainly, there are distinguishable variants which suggest a higher degree of aetiological homogeneity such as the syndromic variants of biliary atresia splenic malformation or cat-eye syndrome, which implicate an early developmental mechanism. In others, the presence of synchronous viral infection also make this plausible as an aetiological agent though it is likely that disease onset is from the perinatal period. In the majority of cases, currently termed isolated BA, there are still too few clues as to aetiology or indeed pathogenesis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Proteomic profiling of MIS-C patients indicates heterogeneity relating to interferon gamma dysregulation and vascular endothelial dysfunction

Nat Commun. 2021 Dec 10;12(1):7222. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-27544-6. Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a major complication of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in pediatric patients. Weeks after an often mild or asymptomatic initial infection with SARS-CoV-2 children may present with a severe shock-like picture and marked inflammation. Children with MIS-C present with varying degrees of cardiovascular and hyperinflammatory symptoms. Here we perform a comprehensive analysis of the plasma proteome of more than 1400 proteins in children with SARS-CoV-2. We hypothesize that the proteome would reflect heterogeneity in hyperinflammation and vascular injury, and further identify pathogenic mediators of disease. We show that protein signatures demonstrate overlap between MIS-C, and the inflammatory syndromes macrophage activation syndrome (MAS) and thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA). We demonstrate that PLA2G2A is an important marker of MIS-C that associates with TMA. We find that IFNγ responses are dysregulated in MIS-C patients, and that IFNγ levels delineate clinical heterogeneity.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Vaccine Breakthrough Severe COVID-19 in a Lung Recipient

Transplant Proc. 2021 Nov 12:S0041-1345(21)00796-X. doi: 10.1016/j.transproceed.2021.11.003. Online ahead of print. The vaccines developed against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 are seen as the most crucial weapon in controlling the epidemic. It has been reported in early-stage vaccine studies that vaccines provide up to 95% protection against severe disease and mortality, even in the absence of symptomatic infection. Reports on vaccine breakthrough infections that developed after widespread vaccination are available in the literature. In addition to the general population, the course of vaccine breakthrough infections in immunocompromised patients is a matter of concern. This case report aimed to define severe coronavirus disease 2019 developing in a lung recipient who received 3 doses of inactivated virus vaccine.
SCIENCE
docwirenews.com

Coping Strategies and Their Impact on Quality of Life and Physical Disability of People with Multiple Sclerosis

J Clin Med. 2021 Nov 29;10(23):5607. doi: 10.3390/jcm10235607. The aim of the study is to investigate the impact of coping strategies on Health-Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) and physical disability assessed with the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) of people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS). PwMS were asked to focus on “MS diagnosis” as the core stressor. One hundred eight pwMS completed the Coping Responses Inventory-Adult form (CRI-Adult), the Multiple Sclerosis Quality of Life-29 (MSQoL-29), and the Depression Anxiety Stress Scale-21 (DASS-21). Multiple regression analyses (first block: EDSS, disease duration, and DASS-21) revealed that physical MSQoL-29 was positively associated with Alternative Rewards and negatively with Resigned Acceptance of the CRI-Adult. The mental MSQoL-29 was positively associated with Problem-Solving and negatively with Emotional Discharge. The Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS; first block: disease duration and general distress) was negatively associated with Positive Reappraisal. The Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) revealed that pwMS with lower physical disability showed higher scores in Positive Reappraisal and lower scores in Emotional Discharge than pwMS with a higher physical disability. Coping strategies can play a role on HRQoL and physical disability in pwMS above and beyond EDSS, disease duration, and general distress. Psychological interventions should be considered in pwMS since the time of diagnosis to promote engagement in adaptive coping strategies and contrast the maladaptive ones.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy