Distressing Kendrick Nunn Recovery Timeline News

Lakers and Clippers fans can debate back and forth who really runs L.A. (although the Clippers have now won their last four consecutive matchups). However, Nunn’s comment is laughable for a couple of reasons. For one, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and all the other Lakers stars played Friday. That makes it highly doubtful that Nunn somehow would have been the one to make the difference, especially since he would have taken away minutes from other Lakers -- such as Malik Monk -- who are playing well. Additionally, while he has proven that he can score, Nunn is a third-year bench player for the Lakers talking here like he is an All-Star.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO