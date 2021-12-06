ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Distressing Kendrick Nunn Recovery Timeline News

By Alex Kirschenbaum
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has revealed that Nunn will not be available until January 2022 at the earliest. The 6'2" guard out of Oakland University has been sidelined by a bone bruise incurred in his right knee since the preseason in October. Nunn,...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakersnation.com

Frank Vogel Says Trevor Ariza & Kendrick Nunn Are Going To Have Immediate Opportunity To Make Impact For Lakers When Healthy

It feels like the Los Angeles Lakers have been treading water through the first quarter of the 2021-22 season. At 10-11, the Lakers are far from being the team many predicted they would be in the offseason as there are several factors working against them. The primary factor has been health as LeBron James and Anthony Davis have already dealt with injuries while projected rotation pieces in Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn have yet to make their debuts due to ankle and knee injuries, respectively.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

When will Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza return from injury?

The team has faced a myriad of health issues this season, but there have only been two players on the Lakers injury report for the entire year so far: Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza, two offseason additions who both came over from the Miami Heat in free agency in the summer.
NBA
lakers365.com

Report: Kendrick Nunn is ‘not close’ to returning from bone bruise

On Monday, while Trevor Ariza was talking about his own impending return from the ankle surgery that has kept him out of the lineup all season, he brought up the other player the Lakers have been missing since training camp: Kendrick Nunn, who has been out for about a month with a bone bruise in his knee. I bring a completely different element to this team, so hopefully when I am able to participate, and Kendrick is able to come back and play — who gives us another different element to this team...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Trevor Ariza
Yardbarker

Wherefore Art Thou, Kendrick Nunn?

This past summer, after the Los Angeles Lakers surrendered much of their depth to add flashy, past-his-prime point guard Russell Westbrook and his $44.2 million contract, the team had to scramble to add useful role players around its new Big Three. Los Angeles added nine players on veteran minimum contracts....
NBA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Nunn Sure Has Loads of Confidence

The Clippers got the better of the Lakers in their first matchup of the season last night, when they lead wire to wire and won 119-115. Clippers backup center Isaiah Hartenstein played a crucial role, as he scored 11 points in 16 minutes. The Lakers went small with LeBron James at the five, and Clippers head coach Tyron Lue ran pick and roll with Hartenstein rolling, picking apart the Lakers defense.
NBA
lakers365.com

Kendrick Nunn unlikely to return before end of 2021, Trevor Ariza takes part in scrimmage

As Trevor Ariza continues to move closer and closer each day to making his debut for the Lakers this season, Kendrick Nunn remains very far away from following suit. The latest step for Ariza came on Monday when he took part in the live action part of practice, which included scrimmaging with the team. While his return isn't evitable, it was a another figurative and literal step in the right direction for Ariza.
NBA
lakersoutsiders.com

Trevor Ariza “still has a ways to go” before his debut; Kendrick Nunn not expected until 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers have reached December and two names remain on their list of injuries: Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn. When the two players were signed in free agency, the team had plans for them to be big parts of both sides of the court. Nunn’s early production on one of the revered organizations in the league, the Miami Heat, was coveted. He played a big role in the 2020 NBA Finals against the Lakers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Nba#Oakland University#La
lakers365.com

Kendrick Nunn Talks Smack With Clippers Big Man On IG After Friday’s Disappointing Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers lost out on the most recent chapter of the Battle of LA on Friday as the Clippers escaped with a 119-115 win in what turned out to be a tightly-contested matchup. Fans of both teams have been going at it on social media since and as it turns out, even a couple of the players themselves have engaged in a bit of smack talks after the game. Kendrick Nunn, who sat out Friday's loss due to injury, exchanged barbs with Clippers big man Isaiah Hartenstein on Instagram.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Kendrick Nunn unlikely to play for Lakers in 2021

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel indicated that guard Kendrick Nunn’s nagging bone bruise injury will keep him from returning until the calendar turns to 2022. Nunn, who was signed as a free agent during the offseason, suffered the bone bruise in his right knee and has remained sidelined because of the injury.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Western Notes: Ariza, Nunn, Nuggets, D’Antoni

Lakers forward Trevor Ariza participated in a live action scrimmage for the first time since ankle surgery, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin tweets. Coach Frank Vogel indicated Ariza is not experiencing pain but is still strengthening the ankle, so there’s no timetable for his return. Ariza signed a veteran’s minimum contract during the offseason and was expected to be a prominent contributor but he has yet to make his season debut.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn takes laughable shot at Clippers after loss

Lakers and Clippers fans can debate back and forth who really runs L.A. (although the Clippers have now won their last four consecutive matchups). However, Nunn’s comment is laughable for a couple of reasons. For one, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and all the other Lakers stars played Friday. That makes it highly doubtful that Nunn somehow would have been the one to make the difference, especially since he would have taken away minutes from other Lakers -- such as Malik Monk -- who are playing well. Additionally, while he has proven that he can score, Nunn is a third-year bench player for the Lakers talking here like he is an All-Star.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Why He Broke Up With His Fiancee In 2014: "I Love This Girl. But I Didn't Love Her The Right Way."

Kevin Durant is an absolute killer on the floor, arguably the NBA's most effective scorer. Despite his toughness on the court, he is an absolute delight off the floor. According to a publication by Zach Baron on GQ, Durant was in love at a point in time, but things ended in 2014, denying the two-time NBA champ a chance at a fairy tale ending with someone who was like a high school sweetheart. Durant revealed that he was once engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright but felt he did not know how to love her the right way.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy