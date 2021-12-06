Drake Withdraws Two Grammy Nominations

KRZQ, KEDJ, KNRK, KLLC (and now KITS too!) In a word…accidental. The beginning of my radio career was a happy accident after my collegiate internship in DC. My college journalism professor recommended I do a political internship in DC, which ended up being at a radio news service. That led me to applying to radio jobs once I got back to my home market. One programmer hired me as a board operator and I eventually worked my way up to on air there. It was only after I resigned for another gig, years later, that he shared with me that only two people had applied for the board op job, both women - but I *wasn’t* the woman he’d intended to call. He said that when I came in to train, I was so excited to be there, he didn’t have the heart to tell me he’d called the wrong person.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO