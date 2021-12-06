ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake Withdraws Two Grammy Nominations

 5 days ago

ALL ACCESS has learned that DRAKE has withdrawn his two GRAMMY nominations for "Best Rap Album for CERTIFIED LOVER BOY and "Best Rap Performance" for "Way...

Allison Hagendorf Leaving Spotify

ALL ACCESS has learned that ALLISON HAGENDORF is leaving her position as Head Of Rock at SPOTIFY after a six-year run. HAGENDORF posted this statement on her FACEBOOK page to announce her exit: "Embrace adventures aligned with your magic. After six very full years at SPOTIFY, I’ve decided it’s time to spread my wings and soar into a new chapter. Connecting with so many artists and introducing new music to fellow fans around the world has been the most rewarding and fulfilling part of my work; it has been an honor to be part of your journey. As a Rock & Roll missionary, I will always be waving the flag for Rock and Alternative music, celebrating its past, present, and future. I am sending you all so much love and gratitude, and I cannot wait to stage dive into this new stratosphere. Stay tuned!"
Radio Chooses The Five Performers For CRS 2022’s ‘New Faces’ Show

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) revealed TODAY (12/6) the five artists chosen by radio to perform at CRS 2022’s “New Faces of Country Music Show.” They are: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s GABBY BARRETT, MONUMENT RECORDS’ WALKER HAYES, MCA NASHVILLE’s PARKER McCOLLUM, COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s JAMESON RODGERS and BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ LAINEY WILSON. The...
Jimmie Allen

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Stoney Creek Records' Jimmie Allen will embark on his first-ever headlining tour, "Down Home Tour," on Thursday, February 3rd in Los Angeles, and wrap up on Friday, May 13th in Norfolk, VA. Neon Union, who just signed with Allen's new JAB Entertainment venture (Net News 12/2), will join Allen as the support act. General tickets will be available for purchase starting this Friday (12/10) at 10a local times.
Drake
10 Questions with ... Jayn

KRZQ, KEDJ, KNRK, KLLC (and now KITS too!) In a word…accidental. The beginning of my radio career was a happy accident after my collegiate internship in DC. My college journalism professor recommended I do a political internship in DC, which ended up being at a radio news service. That led me to applying to radio jobs once I got back to my home market. One programmer hired me as a board operator and I eventually worked my way up to on air there. It was only after I resigned for another gig, years later, that he shared with me that only two people had applied for the board op job, both women - but I *wasn’t* the woman he’d intended to call. He said that when I came in to train, I was so excited to be there, he didn’t have the heart to tell me he’d called the wrong person.
Alicia Keys Finally Addresses the Moment Lil Mama Crashed Her Performance With Jay-Z at the 2009 VMAs

Watch: Alicia Keys Dishes About New Music & Husband Swizz Beatz. No one, no one, no one..can get in the way of Alicia Keys' good time onstage, not even Lil Mama. During the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, the rapper abruptly joined Jay-Z and Alicia onstage, striking a pose toward the end of the duo's performance of their New York City anthem, "Empire State of Mind." Now Alicia has revealed to fans that she had no idea what was happening at the time.
Sam Fender

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Seventeen Going Under is the second studio album by English musician Sam Fender. The album was released on October 8th through Polydor/Interscope. The album explores Fender's upbringing and how it’s undeniably crept into his current day worldwide, exploring both his outwards nihilism as well as his internal self-examination. The title track “Seventeen Going Under” has already racked up over 27 million streams on Spotify and is the newest single. Fender collaborated on a version of the song with Holly Humberstone. Four singles were released ahead of the album: the title track, "Aye", "Get You Down" and "Spit of You." The album has become Fender's second number one album in the UK Albums chart and Scottish albums chart.
Lauren Alaina

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Mercury Records Nashville artist Lauren Alaina is set to embark on her 2022 headlining "Top of the World Tour" on Thursday, February 24th in Silver Spring, MD. The 21-stop run will wrap up in Charleston, SC on Friday, April 15th. Spencer Crandall will join as the support act. Tickets will be available for purchase starting this Friday (12/10).
10 Questions with ... Tommy Delaney

I think what sticks out to me as of late is just how competitive it is. The Rock format boasts a ton of successful independent artists right now. There is a constant stream of Top 10 tracks from this well. Records are sticking around longer, taking more time to develop, and that is a trait heavily relied on with independent labels.
Morgan Wallen

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Loud Records' Morgan Wallen has sold over 705,000 tickets for his 54 date “Dangerous Tour,” set to kick off February 3rd in Evansville, IN. With 48 shows sold out, there are limited tickets remaining only for dates in Orange Beach, AL; Atlanta; Albuquerque, NM; Mountain View, CA; and Los Angeles. Tickets for an August show in Rogers, AR have not yet gone on sale.
Matt Murphy Takes Middays At WWTN (Super Talk 99.7 WTN)/Nashville

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WAPI-A-WZRR (TALK 99.5)/BIRMINGHAM PD/morning "MATT AND VAL" co-host MATT MURPHY is transferring to sister News-Talk WWTN (SUPER TALK 99.5 WTN)/NASHVILLE for noon-3p (CT), starting DECEMBER 13th. MURPHY, who announced his move on FRIDAY's show (12/5), is filling the WTN slot formerly filled by the late PHIL VALENTINE, who died from COVID-19 in AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/23).
Kevin Kennedy Joins WDRQ (New Country 93.1)/Detroit For Middays

CUMULUS MEDIA WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT adds KEVIN KENNEDY for middays, starting later this week. He succeeds RACHEL RYAN, who had been voice tracking the shift from CUMULUS/DALLAS for the last four months. KENNEDY previously worked with CUMULUS DETROIT Dir. of FM Programming DAVID COREY in BOSTON, doing afternoons at...
10 Questions with ... Lynn McDonnell

I’ve had an illustrious career, spanning many great companies including Radio & Records, Interscope Records, Time Bomb Recordings, The Firm, Reprise Records, Live Nation, Epic Records, MARS Music. 1. What got you interested in the record business?. Interestingly enough, I had no idea such jobs existed. I always wanted to...
CAA Names Bruno Del Granado Head Of Latin Music, Jeff Krones To Nashville Co-Head

CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA) has announced the promotions of BRUNO DEL GRANADO to head of its LATIN MUSIC touring division and JEFF KRONES as Co-Head of its NASHVILLE division. Said CAA Head Of Music ROB LIGHT, “TODAY’s appointments of two superbly talented new leaders attest to the tremendous momentum CAA...
Creativity: Get Back (to basics)

Social media has been on fire since Disney + released The Beatles: Get Back. For the first time, we are privileged to watch The Beatles create their last album in the studio. Director Peter Jackson has done a remarkable job editing over 150 intimate hours of previously unseen video and audio into an eight-hour documentary broken into three parts.
KFBW (105.9 The Brew)/Portland Adds Laura Hall To 'Tanner & Drew' Morning Show

IHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KFBW (105.9 THE BREW)/PORTLAND has announced that LAURA HALL will join “TANNER & DREW” and the morning show effective MONDAY, DECEMBER 6th. HALL was PD/Afternoon host for iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KVUU (MY 99.9)/COLORADO SPRINGS in 2017 before joining iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KBPI in 2018 as midday host and filling in on several iHEARTRADIO stations.
Ivory Blue

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. The latest single from Ivory Blue, “Heavy,” arrives at Triple A radio on December 14th. This is their third single from the forthcoming album Compound Love, which will be released in January 2022. Born in Illinois as Devin Miclette, given up...
Warner Chappell Music Partners With Daniel Glass' Connection Music Publishing

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has formed a publishing partnership with DANIEL GLASS' CONNECTION MUSIC PUBLISHING. GLASS, Founder/CEO of GLASSNOTE RECORDS, who launched CONNECTION in JANUARY with GLASSNOTE GM CHRIS SCULLY, said, “My long-time friendship and professional relationship with (WARNER CHAPPELL Co-Chairs) (COO) CARIANNE (MARSHALL) and (CEO) GUY (MOOT) has now come full circle. We are proud to be working with their stellar team to help our songwriters grow.”
Granger Smith Succeeds Cody Alan As Host Of Premiere’s ‘After MidNite’

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist GRANGER SMITH will take over as host of PREMIERE NETWORKS’ syndicated Country overnight show, “AFTER MIDNITE,” from CODY ALAN in JANUARY. It is unclear whether ALAN, who was named the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s Daily National Broadcast Personality of the Year in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/15), will continue hosting his PREMIERE-syndicated evening show, “CMT RADIO LIVE WITH CODY ALAN,” and his “CODYCAST” podcast. A release from the network makes no mention of him. In a social media post YESTERDAY (12/7), ALAN wrote, “I’m hosting my last ‘AFTER MIDNITE’ show for iHEART RADIO on NEW YEAR’S EVE. Excited to bring you something new in 2022!”
For Radio’s Truly Creative Talent

If you’re in radio, you’re familiar with the reference “Production Talent.” (How, long ago “production” found its way into Broadcast lexicon is anyone’s guess). Regardless, the place where commercials and promotions are “produced” is in fact known as “the Production Room.”. In those sonically insulated rooms, radio talents produce commercials...
