What if you poured your heart and soul into a project that you spent days, weeks, months or even years on? What if you took the time to create something out of a passion that you hope could stand the test of time? What if others got to see what you created and loved? What if, after all that time and energy, you were told you never owned it in the first place? This is exactly what artists like The Beatles, Prince and Lil’ Kim were told.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO