As housing prices have swelled, the possibility for strong returns wooed investors to buy up a record 18.2% of available single-family homes across the country in the third quarter, worth roughly $64 billion, a recent Redfin study found. Zoom in: Metro Denver's numbers were a relative reflection of national averages, with investors plucking 17% of homes, a jump from their 9% market share in the same quarter last year. The median price investors paid for a Denver home was $508,700, per Redfin.Troy Miller, executive director of the Investment Community of the Rockies, told the Denver Post, "Activity is very high...

DENVER, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO